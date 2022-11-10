 Skip to main content
Doris Rosberg

WAUSA — Memorial services for Doris Rosberg, 90, of Wausa will be 12:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 14, at Golgotha Lutheran Church in rural Wausa. The Rev. Jerome Leckband will officiate with burial in Thabor Lutheran Cemetery in Wausa.

Brockhaus Funeral Home in Wausa is in charge of arrangements.

Doris Rosberg died Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, at Osmond General Hospital in Osmond.

1932-2022

Doris Ann June Brattmiller was born on June 12, 1932, on the family farm near Ayrshire, Iowa, to Fred Sr. and Sadie (Bley) Brattmiller. Doris was baptized in June 1932 and confirmed in June 1946 at Zion Lutheran Church in Ayrshire. Doris had a wonderful childhood filled with many afternoons spent by Silver Lake, which was near their home, helping her dad on the farm, and always enjoying the outdoors. Even though she was born during the Great Depression, she would call her childhood magical.

Doris attended school in Ayrshire, graduating in the class of 1950. In high school she did substitute teaching as needed. Doris always had a love of school and learning. After graduation, Doris attended Buena Vista College (now Buena Vista University) at Storm Lake, Iowa. She then taught second and third graders for two years at Palmer, Iowa, before getting married. Doris dearly loved teaching.

Doris met Wayne Rosberg at the Woodcliff dance hall east of Spencer, Iowa, in July 1952. Wayne and Doris were married June 7, 1953, at Zion Lutheran Church in Ayrshire. They farmed East of Ayrshire until 1959. Their daughter, Donna, was born in July 1955, and son David was born in November 1956.

In 1959, the family moved to a farm east of Wausa. They became members of Golgotha Lutheran Church of rural Wausa. Doris and Wayne had three more children, son Richard born in May 1959, son Danny born September 1960, and daughter Carol born March 1965.

Doris loved being a farmwife, helping on the farm, and especially enjoyed raising chickens. She was always an animal lover and appreciated all kinds. She had many house cats through the years, but none more special than “Baby” who recently passed.

Wayne and Doris lived on the farm until they moved into Wausa in 1988. Doris became involved with bible studies and enjoyed them very much. Wayne passed away in February 1991.

After Wayne’s death, Doris and her daughters, Donna and Carol, would go on short vacations each year. Some of their favorite places were Graceland in Memphis, Branson, Mo., and the Wisconsin Dells.

Doris enjoyed the simple things in life — beautiful sunsets, her flowers, feeding the birds, being outdoors and especially family reunions and get-togethers. She loved hearing from her children, and Donna, David and Carol called every day. Other family members called and visited often as well.

Doris remained in her home until March 2020, when she moved to Countryside Villa in Wausa. Doris enjoyed her time at the Villa and recently became unexpectedly ill. Doris passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, at Osmond General Hospital in Osmond.

Doris was preceded in death by her parents; spouse Wayne in 1991; daughter Donna in October 2018; son David in May 2020; grandson Chad Young in June 2021; brothers Bill, Roland and Fred Jr.; and sister, Ruth.

Doris is survived by sons Richard (Teresa) Rosberg of Plainview and Danny Rosberg of Wausa; daughter Carol (Mike) Krueger of Norfolk; brother Jim (Hope) Brattmiller of Spirit Lake, Iowa; son-in-law Dan Young (Kris); grandchildren Matthew (Jackie) Young, Dustin Rosberg, Janet (Josh) Ebmeier, Josh Rosberg, Jesse (Kristi) Rosberg, Katrina (Terry) Rosberg-Johnson, Brandon (Sadie) Rosberg, Brittany Rosberg, Zacadia Carstens and Dan Carstens; great-grandchildren Cooper Young, Lilly Long, Layla Noble, Aria and Skyler Rosberg, Zoey, Payten and Lydia Ebmeier, Dexter and Blaiden Carstens; a great-grandchild due in March; and many very special and loved nieces and nephews.

We will remember with love Doris’ strong faith, courage, kind words and smile.

In lieu of flowers, please designate memorials to family for future designation.

