Doris Mueller

On Feb. 5, 2023, God decided heaven needed more laughter, singing and dancing, so He said “Doris L.“Ole” Mueller, 91, come join us. We have been patiently waiting for you.” We are sure her response was, “Let’s get this party started!”
Doris passed peacefully on the afternoon of her son Scott’s birthday at Rose Lane Home in Loup City. She requested her body to be donated to the Nebraska Anatomical Board for medical research, and a celebration of life take place in the spring with lots of food, laughter and music she loved as she plans to be there.
Higgins Funeral Home in Loup City is in charge of arrangements.
Doris of Loup City was born in Bloomfield during a snow storm on Jan. 5, 1932. Her parents were David H. and Hazel R. (Chaney) Shallberg. Her siblings were Loraine, Gerald, Alice and Lyle. She graduated from Wausa High School in 1949.
We will not tell you her middle name as she never liked it. Her parents called her by her middle name the moment she was born. They thought it was a beautiful name. She tolerated it until she went to high school and then went by “Ole.” She really confused people when she was in her 50s and decided she should go by her legal name, Doris.
Her sister, Loraine, had introduced her future spouse at a dance in Randolph. She attended beauty school in Norfolk until Melvin “Fat” Thelen asked her to become a farmer’s spouse. He was like his Doris; he didn’t like the name Melvin.
They were married March 31, 1951, in Randolph and farmed east of Wausa. They had three children, Sandra, Dennis and Gayle. They loved going to the Randolph ballroom often for the monthly dances. Fat passed away on Feb. 3, 1962. After his death, she moved with her children to Duncan to be closer to her sister Loraine’s family and worked at their meat market.
There she met Robert L. Mueller, who came to the market often just to buy a pound of meat or cheese he probably didn’t really need, just to have the excuse to talk to her. They were married Oct. 13, 1962. They lived at the farm east of Duncan until 1965 when the family moved to Norfolk. There they had two sons, Robert Scott and Douglas David.
Family camping trips were their favorite past time. In the late ‘80s, they moved to Long Pine. Robert passed away on Doris’s birthday in 2008. She tried living with her daughter, Sandra, and son-in-law Chris for a short time in Vista, Calif., but she decided she was too young to be living with her children and moved to Ainsworth, where her daughter Gayle and son Doug lived close by.
When Gayle and her spouse, Dan, moved to Loup City in 2015, Doris followed them shortly thereafter and had her apartment a few blocks away from them. Gayle and Dan took really good care of Doris and helped her any way they could.
Doris was always easy to laugh and greeted anyone she met with a smile and a kind word. Her sense of humor and the sounds of her laugh and singing voice will be missed. She didn’t like people to fuss over her and was very independent until her body wouldn’t cooperate the last month of her life. We are all so blessed that we had the opportunity to tell her how much she was loved and appreciated. She taught her children to be as strong, independent and responsible as she was. She allowed them to make their own decisions whether she thought they were right or not. They couldn’t have asked for a better mother. She was a lover of all four-legged creatures (except mice) and birds, especially the squirrels and dogs. Her bird feeder was at her living room window and would watch the birds for hours. They were all well-fed and will wonder what happened to their food.
Her dog, Daisy Mae, who passed over the Rainbow Bridge in 2009, was probably her favorite companion. If she knew dogs, especially Simon and Tuff, were coming over to visit her, she made sure she had treats for them. They loved her as much as she loved them. Her other favorite activity was reading a good mystery or thriller novel. She must have had read a book every two days. In the evening, she liked listening to her many CDs and have a Crown Royal and water.
Her good friend, Larry Griffith “Griff” would stop by and have a beer with her. Doris said they talked about anything and had a lot of laughs.
She is survived by her brother, Lyle (Joanne) Shallberg of Windsor, Wis.; children Sandie (Chris) Rzewuski of St. Paul, Dennis (Pat) Thelen of Norfolk, Gayle (Dan) Johnson of Loup City, Scott (Amy) Mueller of Atkinson and Doug Mueller of Bassett; as well as nine grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews who will miss Aunt Ole. She loved all of them very much.
The family wishes to thank the wonderful doctors and staff at Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney, Rose Lane Home, Asera Care Hospice and Mitzy Tvrdik, her apartment director. Mitzy always watched out for Doris. We hope all of you were entertained with her sense of humor. Doris said everyone was very kind and caring to her. Also, thanks to everyone who sent cards, phone calls, and your thoughts and prayers. It meant so much to Doris and her family.
Condolences for the Mueller family can be left at higginsfuneralhomelc.com.