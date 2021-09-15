CREIGHTON — Services for Doris Milne, 93, Creighton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 16, at Zion Lutheran Church in Creighton. The Revs. Donna Fonner and Robert C. Hansen will officiate with burial in Greenwood Cemetery in Creighton.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton.
Doris Milne died Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, at Avera Creighton Care Centre.
1927-2021
Doris Evelyn (Nielsen) Milne, daughter of Louie and Eli Nielsen, was born Nov. 3, 1927, on a farm southwest of Plainview. She was baptized on Dec. 11, 1927, and confirmed June 1, 1941, at rural Bethany Lutheran Church, southwest of Plainview.
As a young child, Doris moved with her parents to a farm in the Millerboro community, southwest of Creighton. She attended the Millerboro Rural School through the eighth grade and then attended Creighton High School, graduating with the class of 1944. Having taken the normal training classes, Doris became a teacher and taught in rural schools in Antelope County for the next six years. She then became a billing clerk for North Central Public Power District.
Doris was married to Merle Milne on Sept. 28, 1952, at Bethany Lutheran Church. They became the parents of three children, Dianne Elaine, Julie Beth and Randy Merle.
Doris and Merle farmed all their married life. They celebrated their 49th wedding anniversary in September 2001. Merle passed away in 2002, and Doris continued to live on the farm until 2017.
After their children were grown, Doris worked with the school lunch program at Creighton Community School for 21 years.
Merle, Doris and children transferred their membership from Our Savior Lutheran Church in Plainview to Zion Lutheran Church in Creighton in 1966. Doris was active in the work of the Sunday Schools, Bible schools, women’s organizations and Winnetoon Mini Camp. She also enjoyed being a member of the “All Around Birthday Club.”
In her spare time, Doris enjoyed crafting, embroidering, quilting and baking.
Doris is survived by her children, Dianne Milne, Julie (Steve) Stara and Randy Milne; five grandchildren, Jodi (Pat) Prochaska, Bobbi (Jeff) Schmid, Sam Stara, Dani (Lance) Steinshouer and Lindsey (Toby) Konopasek; her great-grandchildren, John, Emma and Alexandra Prochaska, Sara, Anna, Emily, and Lynn Schmid, and Emerson and Leighton Konopasek, all of whom she was very proud; a brother, Dale (Mary Jane) Nielsen; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; spouse Merle; sister Inger (Ray) Hansen; and many relatives in Denmark.