Doris Matthews

TILDEN — Services for Doris I. Matthews, 99, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 30, at the Evangelical Free Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Bill Knievel will officiate with burial in the Rosehill Cemetery south of Tilden.
Visitation will begin an hour prior to services Monday at the church.
She died Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019, at Community Pride Care Center in Battle Creek.
1920-2019
Doris Ilene Matthews was born Nov. 10, 1920, in Holdrege, to Andrew Emil Grandlund and Ester Matilda (Johnson) Grandlund.
On June 14, 1941, she was married to the Rev. Morris A. Matthews in Holdrege. After attending Moody Bible Institute and Trinity Evangelical Divinity College in Chicago, they were called to serve as Church Planting Missionaries in southeast Kentucky under the affiliation of the Evangelical Free Churches of America.
While serving Calvary Bible Church in Viper, Ky., and Big Branch Church near Hindman, Ky., they helped establish several new churches, along with the building of Twin Rocks Bible Camp.
For 16 years, Doris and Morris served in Kentucky prior to returning to their home state. The Evangelical Free churches served in Nebraska were in Newman Grove/Rosehill, Alma, Gothenburg New Hope and Harvard.
After supposedly retiring, they still teamed up to serve churches in Concord and Norfolk as interim pastors and filled in at several other churches as pulpit supply when needed.
For over 50 years, Morris and Doris served in Christian ministry. Doris inspired the music portion, but she also taught Bible study classes and worked diligently with the youth and adult choirs.
Doris is survived by two sons, Jim (Luella) Matthews of Norfolk and Roger (Donna) Matthews of Knoxville, Tenn., also a daughter-in-law, the Rev. Lynne Matthews of Holland, Minn. Her grandchildren are Tammy (Mike) Amen, Sheila Arlt, Teresa (Troy) Hitz, Carla (Jason) Rittscher, Jeremy (Cassie) Matthews, Crystal (Don) Magnuson, Allen Matthews, Jon (Amy) Matthews, Joy (Tim) Prout and Kristi Matthews. Doris also is survived by 27 great-grandchildren and eight great-great-grandchildren, along with many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Andrew and Ester; her spouse, the Rev. Morris; a son, the Rev. Kendrick Matthews; a great-granddaughter, Kelsey; three brothers, Reuben, Maynard and Darlynn; and three sisters, Myrtle, Florence and Verma.
Pianist will be Kenneth Amen. Casketbearers will be Mike Amen, Troy Hitz, Jason Rittscher, Don Magnuson, Jeremy Matthews and Justin Amen. Honorary casketbearers will be Tammy Amen, Sheila Arlt, Teresa Hitz, Carla Rittscher, Crystal Matthews, Kristi Matthews and Joy Prout.
