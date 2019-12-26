Doris Matthews

NORFOLK — Services for Doris I. Matthews, 99, of Norfolk will be 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 30, at the Norfolk Evangelical Free Church.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. Monday until service time at the church. Stonacek Funeral Chapel of Norfolk is in charge of the arrangements.

She died Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019, at the Community Pride Care Center in Battle Creek.

Duane Simonsen

PENDER — Services for Duane Simonsen, 91, of Pender, will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 30, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Pender with the Rev. Robert Schilling officiating. Burial will be in St. John’s Lutheran Church Cemetery in Pender.

Crystal Von Kampen

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Crystal L. Von Kampen, 40, of Norfolk will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28 at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk with the Rev. Randy Rasmussen officiating. Military rites will be provided by the American Legion Post #16, VFW Post #1644, both of Norfolk, the Nebra…

WINSIDE — Services for Robert H. “Bob” Hank, 88, of Carroll will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 27, at Trinity Lutheran Church Winside. Burial with military rites will be in the Pleasant View Cemetery in Winside.

PLAINVIEW — Services for Michael D. Davids, 56, of Plainview will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, at Zion Lutheran Church in Plainview.

Elaine Winterburn

ELKHORN — Memorial services for Elaine Winterburn, 97, O’Neill, formerly of Elkhorn, will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 30, at Reichmuth Funeral Home in Elkhorn. The Rev. Bonnie Wilkins will officiate. Inurnment will be at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Elkhorn.

NORFOLK — Services for Florence M. Porter, 95, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 27, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Arin Hess will officiate with burial in the Baptist Cemetery at Naper.

Joseph Reifenrath

HARTINGTON — Services for Joseph F. Reifenrath, 95, Hartington, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington. The Rev. Owen Korte will officiate. Burial will be in St. Michael’s Cemetery in Hartington.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

