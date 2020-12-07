Doris Lutt

WAYNE — Services for Doris F. Lutt, 104, Wayne, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. She died Sunday, Dec. 5, 2020, at her home in Wayne.
STANTON — Services for Joseph Quinn, 88, Stanton, are pending at Shultz-Vogel-Johnson Mortuary in Stanton. He died Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, at Stanton Health Center in Stanton.
STUART — Services for Carlson “Charlie” Trujillo, 79, Stuart, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 11, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Stuart. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Military rights will be conducted by the Stuart American Legion.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Jerry L. Schwede, 78, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 10, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Randy Rasmussen will officiate. Inurnment will be in the Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk. Military rites will be conducted by the American…
NORFOLK — Services for Mabel White, 88, of Norfolk are pending with Home for Funerals in Norfolk. She died Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, at Heritage of Bel Air in Norfolk.
YANKTON — Services for Erwin Hansen, 76, Yankton, were Monday, Dec. 7, at Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton. The Rev. Dani Jo Bierwagen officiated and burial was in the Frankfort Cemetery in rural Crofton.
LAUREL — John H. Leger, 82, Laurel, died Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk due to COVID-19 complications.
LAUREL — Services for Darrell L. Hansen, 91, Laurel, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel. He died Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, at Hillcrest Care Center in Laurel.
NORFOLK — Services for Grahm D. Galyen, 17, Norfolk, formerly of Stanton, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. He died Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.