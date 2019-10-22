Doris Kuester

STANTON — Services for Doris (Mrs. Harlan) Kuester, 79, of Stanton will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at Faith Lutheran Church in Stanton with the Rev. Timothy Booth officiating. Interment will be in the Pilger Cemetery.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday and will continue on Saturday from 9 a.m. until the time of the service, all at the church. Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner is assisting the family with the arrangements.

She died Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, at the Stanton Health Center.

1940-2019

Doris Ann (Leiding) Kuester was born on July 24, 1940, near Orchard to Henry and Alice (Bridge) Leiding. She attended rural school near Orchard, graduated from Orchard High School in 1957, and earned her teaching certificate from Wayne State College. Doris taught in the Neligh area prior to her marriage.

On Sept. 15, 1962, she was united in marriage to Harlan Kuester at the United Brethren Church in Orchard. They lived on a farm south of Wisner until December 2018, when they moved to Stanton. Doris was an active farm wife and later worked in the dietary department at the Colonial Haven Nursing Home.

Doris was a member of Faith Lutheran Church in Stanton, and previously had been a member of St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church, rural Wisner, where she was active in Ladies Aid and taught confirmation classes. After the church closed, she became a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Wisner, where she belonged to its Ladies Aid. Doris was involved in 4-H while her children were participating.

Doris enjoyed gardening, canning, tending to her flowers, especially her African violets, sewing, playing cards and attending her grandchildren’s activities. She was always willing to lend a helping hand where needed.

Survivors include her husband, Harlan of Stanton; son Jeff and Janice Kuester of Lincoln and children Melisa and Alison Kuester; daughter Peggy and Tom Munger of Sac City, Iowa, and children Jennifer, Elizabeth and William Munger; daughter Teresa and Don Robinson of Boise, Idaho, and children Samantha and Andrew Robinson; brother Carol and Karen Leiding of Orchard; sister-in-law Kay Leiding of Gresham, Ore.; sister-in-law Shirley Whitney of Sioux Falls, S.D.; and brother-in-law Roger and Diane Kuester of Wisner.

Doris was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Alice Leiding; brother Wayne Leiding; and parents-in-law Ewald and Alma Kuester.

A luncheon will be after the service with interment in the Pilger Cemetery to follow.

