Doris Kathol

Doris Kathol

HARTINGTON — Services for Doris A. J. Kathol, 76, of Hartington will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, at the Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington with the Rev. Owen Korte officiating and Deacon Rod Wiebelhaus participating. Burial will be in St. Michael’s cemetery in Hartington.

Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Wednesday with a 7 p.m. vigil service conducted by Deacon Rod Wiebelhaus at the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. Visitation will continue on Thursday at church one hour prior to services.

Doris Kathol died Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, at the Arbor Care Center in Hartington.

1946-2022

Doris Ann Julia was born July 29, 1946, at Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton. She was the seventh child of Leo and Clara (Thoene) Kathol’s 11 children. She attended school at Holy Trinity Elementary and graduated from Cedar Catholic High School in 1964 as valedictorian of her class. Throughout her high school years, she worked part-time at the Hartington Shopper and Skyview Drive Inn Theater.

Doris attended the College of St. Mary’s in Omaha for a year following high school. She then returned home to Hartington to work at the Cedar County Extension Office from 1966 until 1972. Doris then went to work at the Bank of Hartington as a cashier, and eventually worked her way up to vice president.

Over the years, Doris developed many close relationships with new and older bank customers and helped the bank through the period of all the new banking technology as it evolved. She was respected by many for her banking knowledge and her genuine care for the bank customers. She loved her job and was a trusted and devoted employee. After 42 years at the Bank of Hartington, Doris retired in 2014.

In her earlier years, Doris enjoyed league bowling and her Bunko card group. On weekend afternoons, you could often find her at craft shows or flea markets, or perhaps making a quick trip to Omaha to see family. Doris’s biggest joy was spending time with her many nieces, nephews, and eventually great-nieces and -nephews when they came to visit. You could bet that a trip out for a treat or a drive to the lake was always in store for the kids. Doris had a number of dear and cherished long-time friends such as Sherry, Ginny, Marlee, Jeff, Leonard, Burnell, Kathy and Lee, just to name a few.

Doris became a resident of the Arbor Care Nursing Home in 2018 whose staff provided her much loving care for five years up until her death. Doris developed many good friends with employees of the nursing home during her stay and was noted for her great sense of humor and positive nature. Sherry Litz, her closest friend for over 50 years, is currently a resident of the nursing home and her room is just down the hall from where Doris resided. The two visited each other regularly, allowing them to share stories about all the good times they had together over the years. Sherry was also at Doris’s bedside when she passed, so they were true friends until the end.

Survivors include brothers and their spouses, the Rev. Quentin Kathol O.S.B., of Conception Abbey, Mo., Bob Kathol of Omaha, Lee and Linda Kathol of Omaha, Dan and Marsha Kathol of Hartington and Stan and Jane Kathol of Elkhorn; sister Kathy and spouse Dan Dietsch of Omaha; sister-in-law Jolene Kathol of Hartington; her aunt and godmother, Julia Uhing of Coleridge; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and -nephews.

Doris was preceded in death by her parents; three infant sisters, Rosemary, Dianne and Janice; brother Gene Kathol; sisters-in-law Kay Kathol and Bette Kathol; nephews Scott and Matthew Dietsch; niece Brenda Kathol; and great-niece Aubyn Kathol.

Pallbearers will be Cal Kathol, Chad Kathol, Mike Kathol, Rob Kathol, Matt Kathol, Ben Dietsch, Jeff Arens and Leonard Boritza. Honorary pallbearers will be all of Doris’s nieces, nephews, great-nieces and -nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorials will be gifted to the Hartington Senior Citizen Center.

Judith Carlson

Judith Carlson

CONCORD — Memorial services for Judith K. Carlson, 73, of Laurel will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, at the Evangelical Free Church in Concord with the Rev. Todd Thelan officiating. Inurnment will be at the Concord Cemetery at a later date.

Alice Rathgeber

Alice Rathgeber

HARTINGTON — Services for Alice J. Rathgeber, 80, of Hadar are pending at the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.

Mary Ann Hansen

Mary Ann Hansen

HARTINGTON — Services for Mary Ann Hansen, 99, of Hartington will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 30, at the Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington with the Rev. Owen Korte officiating. Burial will be at St. Michael’s Cemetery in Hartington.

Dale Chleboun

Dale Chleboun

WISNER — Dale D. Chleboun, 77, of Wisner died Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, at the Wisner Care Center. No services are planned at this time. Stonacek Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.

Al Wittig

Al Wittig

WAYNE — Memorial services with military rites for Al Wittig, 94, of Wayne will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, at the Grace Lutheran Church in Wayne.

Daniel Smith

Daniel Smith

NORFOLK — Services for Daniel E. “Danny” Smith, 71, of Stanton will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, at Home for Funerals, 1203 W. Norfolk Ave. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery with military honors conducted by the Army National Guard Honor Guard, VFW Post 1644, American Legion Post 16…

Evelyn Blohm

Evelyn Blohm

WAUSA — Memorial services for Evelyn Blohm, 80, Wausa, will be at a later date. Brockhaus Funeral Home in Wausa is in charge of arrangements.

Della Strand

NORFOLK — Services for Della M. Strand, 94, of rural Lindsay are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk.

Kenneth Jefferis

Kenneth Jefferis

AINSWORTH — Private family services for Kenneth E. “Bub” Jefferis, 68, of Long Pine will be held at a later date. Hoch Funeral Home of Ainsworth is in charge of arrangements.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

