HARTINGTON — Services for Doris Kathol, 76, of Hartington will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, a.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington with the Rev. Owen Korte officiating. Burial will be at St. Michael’s cemetery in Hartington.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Wednesday with a 7 p.m. vigil service at the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. Visitation will continue at the church Thursday one hour prior to services.
Doris Kathol died Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, at the Arbor Care Center in Hartington.