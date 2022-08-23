Doris Johnson

ALBION — Services for Doris E. Johnson, 97, Albion, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, at Zion Lutheran Church in Albion. The Rev. Carolann Hopcke will officiate with burial in the Rose Hill Cemetery in Albion.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Levander Funeral Home in Albion.
1925-2022
Doris E. Johnson passed away peacefully surrounded by family Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, at Good Samaritan Society in Albion.
Doris Elaine Nelson was born in Wakefield on March 17, 1925, to Otto and Clara (Holmberg) Nelson. She, along with her younger sister, Janet, grew up on her family farm east of Wakefield. She graduated from Wakefield High School in 1943, where she was a member of the forensic debate team. She was chosen to represent Nebraska in drama at the National Forensic League in Hollywood, Calif.
She attended college at Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter, Minn., majoring in sociology and drama. She then attended Wayne State College in Wayne and obtained her degree in elementary education. Her first teaching job was as a kindergarten teacher at Albion Public Schools, where she taught for two years.
She met Tom Johnson in Albion, and they married on Aug. 18, 1946. They made their home in Albion, where Tom worked as an auctioneer. The couple had two sons, Stuart Frederick and Steven Thomas. After the birth of her children, Doris was a homemaker and began her career in local and national leadership.
Locally, she was active in Albion Women’s Club, PTA, Scouts, the hospital guild. She was a charter member of the Albion Area Arts Council and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 736 Auxiliary.
She became involved in the American Lutheran Church Women Organization. She served as central district president, including Kansas, Oklahoma, Missouri, Colorado and Nebraska. Afterward, she served as an executive member of the Central District American Lutheran Church Board.
While serving on these national boards, she traveled overseas to Sri Lanka, Korea, India, Hong Kong and Japan as part of a 46 global women coalition for “Global Issues of Women,” sponsored by the Lutheran World Federation. She was one of 12 delegates from the American Lutheran Church to attend the “Lutheran World Federation Assembly” in Tanzania, Africa.
Her involvement led her to travel to many countries, and she explored topics ranging from global liturgy, communion practices and Lutheran-Roman Catholic dialogue.
Doris was also very active in her home Zion Lutheran Church in Albion. She served on parish council, Bible study, children’s Bible school and various activities at the Good Samaritan Home.
Doris was an avid gardener, patron of the fine arts and ambassador of her faith. She and Tom in the later years loved to visit friends and family, attend Nebraska football games, play bridge and entertain in their backyard.
Doris is survived by her sons, Stuart (Cheryl) of Chapel Hill, Tenn., Steve (Jill) of Albion; four grandchildren: Katie (Bill) Score, Marcus (Kate), Joel (Andrea) and Sarah (Kyle) Liss, all of Albion; nine great-grandchildren, Jerry and Josie Score, Margaret and Rosalind Johnson, Jack and Miles Johnson, Quinn, Brenna and Bryson Liss; sister-in-law Virginia Johnson of Norfolk; along with many other relatives and friends.
Doris was preceded in death by her spouse, Tom; her parents, Otto and Clara; great-grandson Noah Liss; sister Janet Hinds; niece Jill; brother-in-law Don Johnson; and sister-in-law Jeanne (Gale) Jacobson.
