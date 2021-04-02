Doris Jensen

NORFOLK — Private services for Doris L. Jensen, 85, of Norfolk will be at a later date. Home for Funerals is in charge of arrangements.
She died Thursday, April 1, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
1935-2021
Doris was born June 18, 1935, in Mountain Home, Ark., to Ralph and Grace (Tift) Hetrick. She graduated from Plainview High School.
Doris married Donald G. Jensen in 1954 in Plainview.
Over the years, Doris was a baker at Child’s and Blackburn’s Bakery and later on the manager of the bakery department at Hinky Dinky in Norfolk.
Doris and Don enjoyed their picnics and road trips to see the migration of the Sand Hill Cranes, and the geese and eagles in flight near Niobrara.
She is survived by her children, Terry (Jan) Jensen of Norfolk, Linda (Tim) Kirsch of Vermillion, S.D., and David Jensen of Norfolk; eight grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and sister Lou Raff of Creighton.
Doris was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 60 years, Don; and sisters Mary and Ruth.
