AINSWORTH — Services for Doris A. “Dorie” Hughes of Ainsworth are pending at Hoch Funeral Home in Ainsworth. Doris Hughes died Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at Rock County Hospital Long Term Care in Bassett.
Tags
In other news
AINSWORTH — Services for Doris A. “Dorie” Hughes of Ainsworth are pending at Hoch Funeral Home in Ainsworth. Doris Hughes died Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at Rock County Hospital Long Term Care in Bassett.
NORFOLK — Glen E. King, 72, Norfolk, passed away on April 18, 2022, after a hard-fought battle with cancer.
CROFTON — Services for Peggy J. Poppe, 65, Crofton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 14, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Crofton. The Rev. Jim Keiter will officiate. Inurnment will be in the parish cemetery in Crofton.
CROFTON — Services for Peggy Poppe, 65, Crofton, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton. Peggy Poppe died Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at her home under hospice care.
NORFOLK — Services for Marcia D. Janzing, 81, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 29, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in Pleasant Valley Cemetery in rural Madison.
ALLIANCE — Memorial services for Gene Lienemann, 93, will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, May 19, at the First Presbyterian Church in Alliance. Burial will be in the Nebraska Veterans Cemetery.
TILDEN — Services for David Petersen, 60, Tilden, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 29, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Tilden. The Rev. Chad Boggs will officiate with burial in Tilden City Cemetery.
BATTLE CREEK — Graveside services for Timothy W. Preusker, 83, formerly of Battle Creek and Norfolk, will be at 1:30 p.m. Monday, May 2, at St. John’s Cemetery in Battle Creek.
WISNER — Memorial services for Kurt Petersen, 62, Pilger, are pending at Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner. Kurt Petersen died Thursday, April 28, 2022, at the Wisner Care Center.