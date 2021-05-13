You have permission to edit this article.
Doris Hamilton

VERDIGRE — Services for Doris Hamilton, 91, Verdigre, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Verdigre. She died Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at Alpine Village in Verdigre.

Bill Squire

NORFOLK — Services for Bill E. Squire, 73, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 18, at First Christian Church in Norfolk. Aaron Mathis will officiate. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1644, American Legion Post 16, U.S. Navy Honor Guard and American Legio…

Arlene Ries

ATKINSON — Services for Arlene M. Ries, 86, Wood Lake, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 18, at St. Pius X Catholic Church in Ainsworth. Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery in Atkinson.

Richard Wegener

HUMPHREY — Services for Richard Wegener, 62, Lindsay, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 15, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Humphrey. The Revs. Eric Olsen and James Novotny will officiate with burial in the Sacred Heart Cemetery at Cornlea.

Loren Hawk

SANTEE — Services for Loren Hawk, 61, Lincoln, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 15, at Oyate Oyanke Community Center in Santee. Sidney Tuttle and the Rev. James Marrs will officiate with burial in Holy Faith Cemetery in Lindy.

Matthew Peters

NORFOLK — Services for Matthew C. Peters, 31, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 18, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Cara Jensen will officiate. Private burial will take place at a later date.

Arthur Lee

ALBION — Services for Arthur J. Lee, 87, Albion, will be at 10:00 a.m. Monday, May 17, at Immanuel Zion Lutheran Church in rural Albion. The Rev. Becky Beckmann and Elizabeth Goering will officiate. Burial will be in the Zion-South Branch Cemetery.

Larry Johnson

ALBION — Services for Larry S. Johnson, 80, Tilden, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 14, at Immanuel Zion Lutheran Church South Branch in rural Albion. The Rev. Becky Beckman and Elizabeth Goehring will officiate with burial Tilden City Cemetery. Military honors will be provided by Veterans…

Edward Svitak

HOWELLS — Services for Edward J. Svitak, 84, Howells, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 15, at Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Howells. The Rev. Stan Schmit will officiate. Burial with military honors will be at St. Henry’s Cemetery northwest of Howells.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

