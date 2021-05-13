VERDIGRE — Services for Doris Hamilton, 91, Verdigre, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Verdigre. She died Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at Alpine Village in Verdigre.
NORFOLK — Services for Bill E. Squire, 73, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 18, at First Christian Church in Norfolk. Aaron Mathis will officiate. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1644, American Legion Post 16, U.S. Navy Honor Guard and American Legio…
ATKINSON — Services for Arlene M. Ries, 86, Wood Lake, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 18, at St. Pius X Catholic Church in Ainsworth. Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery in Atkinson.
HUMPHREY — Services for Richard Wegener, 62, Lindsay, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 15, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Humphrey. The Revs. Eric Olsen and James Novotny will officiate with burial in the Sacred Heart Cemetery at Cornlea.
SANTEE — Services for Loren Hawk, 61, Lincoln, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 15, at Oyate Oyanke Community Center in Santee. Sidney Tuttle and the Rev. James Marrs will officiate with burial in Holy Faith Cemetery in Lindy.
NORFOLK — Services for Matthew C. Peters, 31, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 18, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Cara Jensen will officiate. Private burial will take place at a later date.
ALBION — Services for Arthur J. Lee, 87, Albion, will be at 10:00 a.m. Monday, May 17, at Immanuel Zion Lutheran Church in rural Albion. The Rev. Becky Beckmann and Elizabeth Goering will officiate. Burial will be in the Zion-South Branch Cemetery.
ALBION — Services for Larry S. Johnson, 80, Tilden, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 14, at Immanuel Zion Lutheran Church South Branch in rural Albion. The Rev. Becky Beckman and Elizabeth Goehring will officiate with burial Tilden City Cemetery. Military honors will be provided by Veterans…
HOWELLS — Services for Edward J. Svitak, 84, Howells, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 15, at Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Howells. The Rev. Stan Schmit will officiate. Burial with military honors will be at St. Henry’s Cemetery northwest of Howells.