Doris Gellerman

SYRACUSE — Graveside services for Doris O. (Preuss, Jostes) Gellerman, 94, Fort Wayne, Ind., will be at a later date in Syracuse.
She died Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, at Lutheran Life Villages after a brief illness.
1925-2019
Born Aug. 22, 1925, Doris was baptized into the Christian faith on Sept. 27, 1925, at St. John Lutheran Church Green Garden in Madison.
Surviving are her children and their spouses, Richard (Laura) Jostes of St. Louis, Mo., Janet (James) Luepke of Fort Wayne, Douglas Jostes of Fort Wayne, Kristen (Scot) Rockwell of Prescott, Ariz.; a sister, Darlene (Preuss) Freudenburg of Madison; a brother, William (Judith) Preuss Jr. of Seward; a sister-in-law, Eva Jane (Gellerman) and Bud Schwab, Springfield, Mo.; five grandchildren, and 15 nieces and nephews and their families.
Doris was preceded in death by her spouse, Ramon Gellerman, and her first spouse, Leonard Jostes; as well as her parents, William and Olga Preuss of Madison; a sister and brother-in-law, Norma Jean (Preuss) and Frank Wells; a brother-in-law, Earl Freudenburg; a sister-in-law, Eileen (Gellerman) Borchers and her spouse Arnold; a brother-in-law, Raymond Jostes and his spouse, Agnes; a sister-in-law, Elvira (Jostes) Schrant and her spouse, Joe; and nephew Clem Schrant.
Memorials may be made to the Holy Cross Lutheran School of Fort Wayne, Orphan Grain Train in Norfolk, Concordia University in Seward or donor’s choice.