BEEMER — Memorial services for Doris Ehrisman, 71, Beemer, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Beemer. The Rev. Mike Belinsky will officiate. Burial will be in the Beemer Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at the church in Beemer and will continue on Saturday from 9 a.m. until the time of the service.
Doris Ehrisman died Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, at MercyOne Medical Center in Sioux City.
Minnick Funeral Home in West Point is in charge of the arrangements.
1950-2021
Doris Ann Ehrisman was born on Oct. 22, 1950, in West Point to Roland and Darlene (Brockemeier) Holtz. She was baptized and confirmed at St. John’s Lutheran Church in rural Beemer. Doris attended Cuming County rural School District 3 and graduated from Beemer High School in 1969. She went to Bahner’s Beauty College in Fremont and graduated in May 1971.
On May 1, 1970, she was united in marriage to Ed Nellor. Doris began as a beautician in West Point and later owned and operated the Clip n’ Curl in Beemer for many years. She also managed the Beemer Community Senior Center for a few years before retiring.
On July 28, 1979, she was united in marriage to Gene Ehrisman.
Doris was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Beemer and participated in the Beemer Community Theater for several years. She enjoyed entertaining, cooking, baking, was known for her famous potato salad, but most of all, she loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Survivors include her spouse, Gene Ehrisman of Beemer; a son, Bret and Kathy Nellor of Omaha and family Zachary and William; a daughter, Kera and Michael DeLange of Omaha and family Alexandra, Emma and Ethan Clay, Anthony, Alyssa and Nova; stepchildren: Roger Ehrisman of Beemer and family Mitch and Danelle Ehrisman (children Tanner and Jayden), Nathan Ehrisman, AJ and Courtney Ehrisman (children Ryker, Elizabeth and Emline), Alec Ehrisman (son Aiden); Randy and Beth Ehrisman of Beemer and family Nick and Narin Ehrisman (children Nalana, Nora, and Naya), Noah and Avery Ehrisman and Ellie and Kasey Persson (daughter Wren); Russ and Barb Ehrisman of Lincoln and family Cassie and Andrew Newton (children Autumn, Luke, James, Ben, Michael, Josie and Henry), Lexie and Garrett Johnson; Ray and Tricia Ehrisman of Plano, Texas family Joseph, Brooke and Luke; siblings Gary Holtz of Beemer, Colleen and Kent Weborg of Pender and Dale and Pam Holtz of Fremont; brother-in-law Wayne Ehrisman of San Antonio, Texas; and sister-in-law Irene Martin of Beemer. Several nieces and nephews also survive her.
Doris was preceded in death by her parents; son-in-law Tony Gomez; sister-in-law Emilie Ehrisman; and brother-in-law Gene Martin.
A luncheon at the Beemer Legion Hall will follow the burial.