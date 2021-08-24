Doris Claussen

WAYNE — Services for Doris E. Claussen, 89, Carroll, will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Wayne. Burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.
Visitation with the family present will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at the church.
Claussen died Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, at her home.
Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne is in charge of the arrangements.
1931-2021
Doris Elizabeth Claussen was born Sept. 19, 1931, in Wayne to Charles and Regina (Dorman) Junck. She attended rural School District 44 and graduated from Carroll High School.
Doris married Dale R. Claussen on Feb. 14, 1952, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Wayne. Dale and Doris would have been married 65 years on Feb. 14, 2017. The couple farmed near Carroll, until retiring in 1983 and, in 2007, moved into Carroll.
Doris was a member of Our Savior Lutheran Church in Wayne. Doris enjoyed working in her vegetable garden, embroidering and tie quilting.
Doris is survived by her children, Delbert (Mary) Claussen of Carroll, Peggy (Mike) Prather of Madison and Keith (Cindy) Claussen of Carroll; daughter-in-law Sandy Claussen of Norfolk; 11 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; a sister, Janice (Paul) Brader of Norfolk; a brother, Charlie (Lila) Junck of Randolph; several nieces and nephews.
Doris was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Kenneth in 2000; spouse Dale in 2016; two grandsons; brothers Ernest (Viola) Junck and Arnold (Ivy) Junck; and sister Mildred (Gilbert) Sundahl.
Memorials are suggested in care of the Claussen family.