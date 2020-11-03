You have permission to edit this article.
O’NEILL — Services for Doris Carson, 80, Lynch, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 6, at the Assembly of God Church in O’Neill. Burial will be at 2 p.m. in the Scottville Cemetery. The Revs. Mike Durre and Joel Wentworth will officiate.

Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill.

She died Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, at her home.

1940-2020

Doris Jean Halstead was born to Harold and Opal (Mellor) Halstead on April 23, 1940, in Page. Her family — including siblings Larry, Helen, Alice and Bill — lived in the Page area and in Washington state before settling in Redbird.

Doris graduated from Lynch High School in 1956 at 16 years old. She then taught for three years at the Graham and Scottville Schools before marrying Rexford Carson, the boy who used to give her a ride to high school every day. Together, they had four children: Sandi, Shane, Dallas and Darrin, and they lived at the Carson Ranch, sharing a house with Rex’s Grandma Anna.

In 1960, she helped start a local card club that some original members still attend and enjoy each month. She was a member of the Dorsey Community Church, the County Extension Club, the Scottville Community Club, as well as a 4-H Leader

Their family ranch was always filled with children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, foster children, friends and extended family. The grandkids were lucky enough to have “Grandma daycare,” and nieces and nephews were always welcomed with cowboy cookies.

Doris never missed a bowling season — rolling her ball at Eagle Lanes from 1962 to 2019, as well as attending State Bowling for over 20 years.

Summers were busy raising 250 broiler chickens to can and sell to family and neighbors. Year-round, she spent many hours baking and decorating beautiful cakes for birthdays, graduations, weddings and anniversaries. She put in a lot of hours on the road attending ball games, dance recitals, rodeos and any other sporting events where her children, grandchildren or great-grandchildren were involved.

Once she became homebound, she still spent hours making quilts and other sewing projects, including quilts for all of her great-granddaughters’ baby dolls. Her favorite entertainment was all the ball games. At times, she would be watching volleyball on TV, another volleyball game on her iPad and listening to a baseball or softball game on her phone. She was always working on a puzzle, a crossword or sudokus between visitors and games.

Doris is survived by her spouse, Rexford Carson; her children, Sandi (JR.) Fischer, Shane (Kelli) Carson, Dallas Carson, all of Lynch, and Darrin (Wendy) Carson of Torrington, Wyo.; daughter-in-law Deeann Carson of Lynch; special daughter Adi Allen of Elkhorn; 15 grandchildren: Gina Muller, Casey (Melanie) Fischer, Kari (Steve) Garrelts, April (Shane) Nickerson, Ryan Muller, Tyler (Denise) Carson, ShayLee Carson, Lane Carson, Haylie Carson, Colby (Maggie) Carson, Wacey Carson, Jory Carson, Kylie Carson, Tate Carson and Kealy Carson; 14 great-grandchildren; siblings Larry (Janice) Halstead, Helen Lueken and Bill Halstead, all of Lynch, and Alice Marx of Norfolk; sisters-in-law Claranna (Ray) Witherwax of Atkinson and June (Jerry) Jensen of Hot Springs Village, Ark.; and many nieces and nephews.

Doris was preceded in death by her parents; her in-laws; her brother-in-law, Kim Lueken; her nephew, William Cody Halstead; and her great-nieces, Sarah Schlachter and Ashley Marx.

Memorials may be directed to the family for future designation.

