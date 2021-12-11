Doris Buckendahl

PIERCE — Services for Doris J. Buckendahl, 87, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 16, at Zion Lutheran Church, Pierce. The Rev. Gordon Bruce and Vicar Chad Berg will officiate. Inurnment will be in Zion Lutheran Cemetery, Pierce. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service, also at the church.
Arrangements are by Stonacek Memorial Chapel
Visitation: 1 hour prior to the service, also at the church. She died on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, at Faith Regional Healthy Services, Norfolk.
1934-2021
She was born on June 24, 1934, at Hadar, the daughter of Hellmuth and Rosa (Leitzke) Mittelstaedt. She was baptized and confirmed at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Hadar. She attended grade school at Hadar Public until the sixth grade, then attended Hadar Parochial School to the eight grade.
She married Gene Buckendahl on June 22, 1960, in Yankton, S.D. Throughout Doris’s life, she worked as a waitress or cook for almost 50 years. She retired on Oct. 30, 2005. She owned and operated the Corner Bar and Café and Teen Center in Pierce for 35 ½ years, worked at Bailey’s Bistro in Norfolk for seven years, and worked at Backroom Steakhouse in Pierce for five years. Doris enjoyed bowling, playing pool, cards, reading and crocheting. She was an avid fan of the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Chicago Cubs and the Minnesota Vikings. She loved to spend time with her family.
She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church, Pierce, and a lifetime Legion Auxiliary member.
Survivors include a son Dan (Peggy) Buckendahl of Norfolk, daughter Vickie (Keith) Droescher of Norfolk; grandchildren Tammy, Jessica, Race, Elisha, Erich, Teresa, Brandon, numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews, cousins, and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband Gene Buckendahl, son Tim, her parents Hellmuth and Rosa, and her siblings Evelyn, DeLeine and Harry.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the family for a later designation.
Condolences may be expressed to the family on-line at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com