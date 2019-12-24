Doris Boesch

HUMPHREY — Services for Doris I. Boesch, 93, Humphrey, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 27, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Humphrey. The Rev. Eric Olsen will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday at the church with a 4 p.m. Christian Mothers rosary and a 7 p.m. vigil. Visitation will continue on Friday an hour prior to services at the church.
She died Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, at Meridian Gardens in Columbus.
Duesman Funeral Chapel in Humphrey is in charge of the arrangements.
1926-2019
Doris Irene Boesch was born Sept. 20, 1926, in Humphrey, to Charles and Pauline (Bender) Pfeifer. She graduated from St. Francis High School in 1944 and on Feb. 27, 1946, was united in marriage to Victor Boesch at St. Francis Catholic Church.
Doris was a lifelong member of St. Francis Catholic Church, a member of Christian Mothers and attended Mass daily. She enjoyed keeping up on current events, reading several papers from cover to cover daily. She enjoyed her daily walks and was very family oriented.
Doris is survived by two sons, Jack (Cindy) Boesch of Humphrey and Todd Boesch of Modale, Iowa; a daughter, Janet (Randy) Hanson of Columbus; 17 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
Doris was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Pauline Pfeifer; her spouse, Victor Boesch; a daughter, Jill Boesch; two sons, Terry and Tim Boesch; her sisters, Ellen Howe, Violet Glassman and Angela Pfeifer; and her brothers, Elmer, Jerome and Charles Pfeifer.
Condolences may be sent to www.duesmanfc.com.