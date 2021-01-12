Doris Barrett

TILDEN —Private services for Doris I. Barrett, 87, Tilden, will be Thursday, Jan. 14, at Tilden Church of Christ in Tilden. John Petersen will officiate with burial in Tilden City Cemetery.
Public visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Masks are recommended.
She died Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at Antelope Memorial Hospital in Neligh.
The service will be livestreamed at brockhausfuneralhome.com beginning at 11 a.m. Thursday.
Doris Ilene (Nelson) Barrett, daughter of Herbert John and Margaret Rose (Christiansen) Nelson, was born April 5, 1933, west of Elgin. Doris grew up and went to school in rural Boone, Madison and Antelope counties. Doris had two sisters and two brothers. She graduated from Oakdale High School in 1951.
Doris married Dale Boyer on Nov. 3, 1952. They lived on a farm southeast of Tilden. Two daughters were born to this union, Ilene Rose and Susan Marie.
In 1982, Doris married Harlan Nelson and, in 1996, she married Elmer Barrett, gaining several stepchildren with both unions.
Doris was a member of Tilden Church of Christ and also a member of Farmers Daughters.
Doris is survived by her daughter, Susan (Doug) McIntosh; several stepchildren; six grandchildren; several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; an aunt, Belva Beach; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her spouses, Dale, Harlan and Elmer; her parents, Herbert and Margaret; a daughter, Ilene Maughan; a son-in-law, Mike Maughan; a stepson, Scott Nelson; a stepson-in-law, Steve Ferguson; and siblings Ronald, Donald, Lois and Janice.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family.