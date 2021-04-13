Doris Backstrom

WAKEFIELD — Services for Doris E. (Mahoney) Backstrom, 89, Norfolk, formerly of Wakefield, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 17, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Wakefield. Burial will be in the Wakefield Cemetery.
Visitation will begin an hour prior to the services Saturday at the church.
She died Monday, April 5, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
Memorials are suggested to St. John’s Lutheran Church in Wakefield.
Arrangements are under the direction of Bressler-Munderloh-Smith Funeral Home in Wakefield.