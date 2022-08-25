BATTLE CREEK — Services for Dorene L. Hoffmann, 71, Battle Creek, will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Claire Gager will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
Dorene Hoffmann died Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, at Community Pride Care Center in Battle Creek.
Memorials are suggested to Shriners Hospital or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
1950-2022
Dorene was born on Sept. 6, 1950, to Donald Sr. and Deloris (Nathan) Dover in Norfolk. She attended District 46 Dover School until the sixth grade, District 55 Stanton School until the eighth grade and graduated from Stanton High School in 1968. She was always very proud of having a perfect attendance from district school through the 12th grade.
She married Jacob Hoffmann at the Trinity United Methodist Church in Madison on Oct. 7, 1978. To this union were born two children, Melissa and Peggy. Dorene worked a year at 4 Seasons Heating and Air before working at Dale Electronics for 10 years.
After marriage, they moved to Warnerville, where she was a homemaker until her spouse passed away on Oct. 9, 1997. She then moved to Battle Creek and later worked at Faith Regional Health Services as a volunteer and then as an escort at the hospital for 17 years. She retired in 2017.
Dorene loved reading, crosswords, puzzles, needlework and exotic bird hobby; she loved all of her animals. They enjoyed traveling to Trenton, N.J., Georgia, Texas, Yellowstone, Hawaii, Florida and California.
Survivors include her daughters, Melissa (Ben) Kohles of Norfolk and Peggy Dohman; grandchildren Adrianna Dohman of Battle Creek and Wyatt Dohman of Madison; siblings Don (Dody) Dover of Battle Creek, Diann (Neal) Acklie of Norfolk, Denise (Keith) Peters of Battle Creek; many nieces, nephews and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Donald and Deloris; and spouse Jacob.
