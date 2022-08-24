BATTLE CREEK — Services for Dorene L. Hoffmann, 71, Battle Creek, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Dorene Hoffmann died Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, at Community Pride Care Center in Battle Creek.
In other news
NORFOLK — Services for Ronald L. “Ron” Herian, 80, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Ronald Herian died Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Services for Delmer D. Pufahl, 85, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery.
LAUREL — Services for Audrey J. Hinrichs, 87, Laurel, were Tuesday, Aug 23, at the United Methodist Church in Laurel. The Rev. Patrick Broz officiated. Private burial was at the Laurel Cemetery in Laurel.
WAYNE — Services for Mary A. Glass, 87, Wayne, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Wayne. Burial will be in the Oakdale Cemetery in Oakdale.
BATTLE CREEK — Services for Dorene L. Hoffmann, 71, Battle Creek, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Dorene Hoffmann died Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, at Community Pride Care Center in Battle Creek.
Gerald Ralph Vraspier passed away peacefully on Aug. 16, 2022, at Highland Ridge Care Center in Williamsburg, Iowa, at the age of 94.
HARTINGTON — Services for Tom Peitz, 70, Hartington, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. Tom Peitz died Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, at Bergan Mercy Hospital in Omaha after a battle with mesothelioma.
BASSETT — Graveside memorial services for Aynsley C. Haller, 87, Bassett, will be at a later date under the direction of Hoch Funeral Home in Bassett.