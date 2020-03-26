Doreen Oakley

Private services for Doreen Hixson Oakley, 62, were at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Cheyenne, Wyo. A celebration of life will be set for a future date.
Memorials can be given to Breast Cancer Awareness or the Atlas Little Theater in Cheyenne.
———
Doreen Hixson Oakley went to be with her Lord on March 14, 2020, after fighting a 3-year battle with cancer.
She was born May 9, 1957, to Glen and Joyce Hixson and attended Christ Lutheran and Norfolk Public High School.
She married Steve Oakley on May 9, 1979. She had two children: James Califf of Bellevue and Jerusha Olivas of Cheyenne. Doreen was a paraeducator and enjoyed many facets of the theater.
She is survived by her spouse, Steve; children James and Jerusha; 10 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; a sister, Glenna Gutz of Norfolk; and brothers Randy and Dallas Hixson of Minnesota.
She touched many family and friends with her humor and compassion.