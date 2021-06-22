HARTINGTON — Services for Doral Schroeder, 87 Wynot, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. She died Monday, June 21, 2021, at her residence.
BURTON — Services for Virginia A. Sylva, 86, Springview, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 24, at Grace Lutheran Church in Burton. Burial will be in the Jordan Valley Cemetery near Burton.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Kelley A. McDonald, 57, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 24, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Vicar Eric Gradberg will officiate. Inurnment will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
GRAND ISLAND — Memorial services for Eddie W. Foster, 76, Grand Island, were Monday at All Faiths Funeral Home in Grand Island.
WAUSA — Memorial services for Harlan Hult, 89, Wausa, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 26, at the United Methodist Church in Wausa. The Rev. Judy Carlson will officiate. Military honors will be provided by the U.S. Army National Guard Honor Guard.
NORFOLK — Services for Grant G. Arment, 82, Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, June 25, at First United Methodist Church in Norfolk.
BLOOMFIELD — Services for Dorothy Benck, 92, Bloomfield, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 26, at First Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Jacob Bobby will officiate with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Mark Brtek, 53, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 26, at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. John Petersen will officiate.
NORFOLK — Services for Adalee Ebeling, 99, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. She died Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at her residence in Norfolk.