Dora Norris

BATTLE CREEK — Services for Dora G. (Kuchar) Norris, 97, Battle Creek, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 18, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Battle Creek. The Rev. Rev. Joseph Leech will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery in Battle Creek.
Visitation will begin an hour prior to service time Thursday at the church.
She died Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, at Community Pride Care Center in Battle Creek.
Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk is in charge of the arrangements.
1923-2021
Dora was born on April 11, 1923, at the family farm south of Oakdale to Louis and Esther (Gronau) Schwarting. She was baptized on Oct. 7, 1923, at the Peace Church in Tilden and confirmed on March 21, 1937, at Peace Church in Tilden. Dora attended grade school in Oakdale and Oakdale High School.
She married Elmer Kuchar on March 31, 1943, at the Peace Church in Tilden. He passed away in 1990. After marriage to Elmer, the couple moved south of Battle Creek, where they attended St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Battle Creek. They later moved into Battle Creek in 1975. To this union, two children were born.
She later married Ken Norris on April 12, 1993, at the St. John’s Lutheran Church in Battle Creek. They continued living in Battle Creek. Ken passed away in 2010.
Dora enjoyed playing cards, collecting, dancing and spending time with her family. She was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Battle Creek and its ladies aid and the Lutheran Hospital Guild.
Survivors include her daughter, Marlys Bockelman of Pierce; grandsons Curt (Amy) Bockelman of Norfolk, Blaine (Lisa) Bockelman of Pierce and Cory Bockelman of Pierce; and seven great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her spouse, Elmer Kuchar on Aug. 17, 1990; her second spouse, Ken Norris on Feb. 2, 2010; a son, Jerry Kuchar in 1970; granddaughter, Bette in infancy; her parents, Louis and Esther; and siblings Clifford Schwarting, Helen Heller and Leona Beed.
Organist will be Steven Whitney. Casketbearers will be Curt Bockelman, Blaine Bockelman, Cory Bockelman, Blake Bockelman, David Dale and Bo Bockelman.
