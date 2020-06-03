Donral Schulz

COVID-19 Nebraska cases

NORFOLK — Services for Donral E. Schulz, 89, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 5, at the Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. David Goehmann will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. Military rites will be conducted by the American Legion Post 16, VFW Post 1644, Nebraska American Legion Riders and the U.S. Army Honors Guard.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.

He died Monday, June 1, 2020, at Community Pride Care Center in Battle Creek.

1931-2020

Donral was born on Jan. 4, 1931, to Elmer and Esther (Marks) Schulz in Pierce County. He was baptized at St. John’s Lutheran Church in rural Pierce and confirmed April 18, 1943, at St. Johns Lutheran Church. He began working as a farm laborer at the age of 13 until drafted into the U.S. Army in August 1952.

He arrived in Korea in April 1953 with the Baker Battery, 159th Field Artillery Battalion, where he served until August 1954, when he was discharged. He returned to the Norfolk area to begin his farming career.

On Oct. 7, 1956, he was united in marriage to Naoma R. Stueckrath at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Randolph. They resided on a farm northwest of Norfolk, where they enjoyed farming until December 2009, at which time they moved to Norfolk.

Donral retired from full-time farming in 2013.

Donral enjoyed working in his shop on the farm and he had a knack for creating things from old machinery parts and discarded metal pieces.

Donral was known for his willingness to help anyone in need, his ethics and integrity. He will be remembered as a loving dad and grandpa, for his sense of humor and love of polkas and dancing. He was a member of Christ Lutheran Church, where he served on several boards and was an elder. He was also a lifetime member of VFW Post 1644 of Norfolk.

Survivors include his daughters, Donette Schulz Elston of Lincoln, Lynette (Rod) Turner of Omaha; his grandchildren, Matt (Ashley) Turner, Katie (Alex) Palmquist, all of Omaha; and his great-grandchildren, Noah, Liam and Jaxon Turner, Ryker, Braxton and Mila Palmquist, all of Omaha.

He was preceded in death by spouse, Naoma R. Schulz, and parents Elmer and Esther Schulz. The Kirby family will be singing “Just As I Am” and “In The Garden.” Organist will be Starla Landkamer. Congregational songs will be “I Am But A Stranger Here” and “Lord Take My Hand and Lead Me.”

Casketbearers will be Matt Turner, Alex Palmquist, Marcus Stueckrath, Gregg Koopman, Matt Ellenberger and Adam Ellenberger.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.

Shirley Eikmeier

NORFOLK —  Services for Shirley M. Eikmeier, 90, Osseo, Minn., formerly of Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 9, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.

Donald Judy

Donald Judy

BELLEVUE — A celebration of life for Donald S. Judy, 84, Bellevue, formerly of Grand Island and Norfolk, will be at a later date.

Mary Ellan VanKirk

Mary Ellan VanKirk

BANCROFT — Memorial services for Mary Ellan (Henderson) VanKirk, 95, Bancroft, will be at a later date.

James Feyerherm

NORFOLK — Graveside services for James D. Feyerherm, 66, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 4, at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. COVID-19 restrictions apply.

Dorothy Miller

NORFOLK — Services for Dorothy K. Miller, 87, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 6, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Due to social distancing, the service is limited to family and close friends. Private burial will be at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Mae Thompson

Mae Thompson

OAKDALE — Private graveside services for Mae Thompson, 74, Tilden, will be Friday, June 5, at the Oakdale Cemetery in Oakdale.

Shirley Kluthe

Shirley Kluthe

HOWELLS — A private viewing and funeral for Shirley A. Kluthe, 92, Howells, were at Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Howells. The Rev. Stan Schmit and Bill Schlautman officiated. Burial was in Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Cemetery in Howells.

Dorothy Miller

NORFOLK — Services for Dorothy K. Miller, 87, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. She died Monday, June 1, 2020, at the Heritage of Bel Air Nursing Home in Norfolk.

