Donral Schulz

NORFOLK — Services for Donral E. Schulz, 89, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 5, at the Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. David Goehmann will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. Military rites will be conducted by the American Legion Post 16, VFW Post 1644, Nebraska American Legion Riders and the U.S. Army Honors Guard.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.
He died Monday, June 1, 2020, at Community Pride Care Center in Battle Creek.
1931-2020
Donral was born on Jan. 4, 1931, to Elmer and Esther (Marks) Schulz in Pierce County. He was baptized at St. John’s Lutheran Church in rural Pierce and confirmed April 18, 1943, at St. Johns Lutheran Church. He began working as a farm laborer at the age of 13 until drafted into the U.S. Army in August 1952.
He arrived in Korea in April 1953 with the Baker Battery, 159th Field Artillery Battalion, where he served until August 1954, when he was discharged. He returned to the Norfolk area to begin his farming career.
On Oct. 7, 1956, he was united in marriage to Naoma R. Stueckrath at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Randolph. They resided on a farm northwest of Norfolk, where they enjoyed farming until December 2009, at which time they moved to Norfolk.
Donral retired from full-time farming in 2013.
Donral enjoyed working in his shop on the farm and he had a knack for creating things from old machinery parts and discarded metal pieces.
Donral was known for his willingness to help anyone in need, his ethics and integrity. He will be remembered as a loving dad and grandpa, for his sense of humor and love of polkas and dancing. He was a member of Christ Lutheran Church, where he served on several boards and was an elder. He was also a lifetime member of VFW Post 1644 of Norfolk.
Survivors include his daughters, Donette Schulz Elston of Lincoln, Lynette (Rod) Turner of Omaha; his grandchildren, Matt (Ashley) Turner, Katie (Alex) Palmquist, all of Omaha; and his great-grandchildren, Noah, Liam and Jaxon Turner, Ryker, Braxton and Mila Palmquist, all of Omaha.
He was preceded in death by spouse, Naoma R. Schulz, and parents Elmer and Esther Schulz. The Kirby family will be singing “Just As I Am” and “In The Garden.” Organist will be Starla Landkamer. Congregational songs will be “I Am But A Stranger Here” and “Lord Take My Hand and Lead Me.”
Casketbearers will be Matt Turner, Alex Palmquist, Marcus Stueckrath, Gregg Koopman, Matt Ellenberger and Adam Ellenberger.
