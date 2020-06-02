Donral Schulz

NORFOLK — Services for Donral E. Schulz, 89, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 5, at the Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. David Goehmann will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. Military rites will be conducted by the American Legion Post 16, V.F.W. Post 1644, Nebraska American Legion Riders and the U.S. Army Honors Guard.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.
He died Monday, June 1, 2020, at Community Pride Care Center in Battle Creek.