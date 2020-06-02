COVID-19 Nebraska cases

Donral Schulz

NORFOLK — Services for Donral E. Schulz, 89, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 5, at the Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. David Goehmann will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. Military rites will be conducted by the American Legion Post 16, V.F.W. Post 1644, Nebraska American Legion Riders and the U.S. Army Honors Guard.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.

He died Monday, June 1, 2020, at Community Pride Care Center in Battle Creek.

Tags

In other news

Shirley Kluthe

Shirley Kluthe

HOWELLS — A private viewing and funeral for Shirley A. Kluthe, 92, Howells, were at Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Howells. The Rev. Stan Schmit and Bill Schlautman officiated. Burial was in Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Cemetery in Howells.

Dorothy Miller

NORFOLK — Services for Dorothy K. Miller, 87, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. She died Monday, June 1, 2020, at the Heritage of Bel Air Nursing Home in Norfolk.

Illa Stalp

Illa Stalp

WEST POINT — Private services for Illa Stalp, 96, West Point, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 6, at Minnick Funeral Home in West Point. The Rev. Priscilla Hukki will officiate. Burial will be in the Hooper Cemetery.

Donral Schulz

NORFOLK — Services for Donral E. Schulz, 89, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 5, at the Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. David Goehmann will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. Military rites will be conducted by the American Legion…

Beulah Zager

Beulah Zager

Memorial services for Beulah E. Zager, 99, Sheridan, Wyo., will be at a later date.

Donald Judy

Donald Judy

BELLEVUE — A celebration of life for Donald S. Judy, 84, Bellevue, formerly of Grand Island and Norfolk, will be at a later date.

V. Donald Carr

V. Donald Carr

NELIGH — Services for V. Donald Carr, 70, Elgin, will be at 2 p.m. Friday, June 5, at the Antelope County Fairgrounds Ag Building in Neligh. The Rev. Peter Sample will officiate with burial in Oakdale Cemetery in Oakdale.

V. Donald Carr

TILDEN — Services for V. Donald Carr, 70, Elgin, are pending at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden. He died Sunday, May 31, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Tom Hagemann

Tom Hagemann

MEAD — Services for Tom Hagemann, 76, Mead, will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 3, at St. James Catholic Church in Mead. Burial with military rites will be in the St. James Cemetery in Mead.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara

-