Donovan Dahlquist

Donovan Dahlquist

CONCORD — Services for Donovan D. Dahlquist, 88, Laurel, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, at the Evangelical Free Church in Concord. The Rev. Todd Thelen will officiate. Burial will be in the Concord Cemetery with military rites by the Laurel American Legion Post 54 and the Laurel Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4504.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday with a 7 p.m. prayer service.

Donovan Dahlquist died Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at Hillcrest Care Center in Laurel.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel.

1933-2021

Donovan Dean “Don” Dahlquist was born on the family farm south of Laurel on Oct. 17, 1933, to Clarence and Mildred (Gunnarson) Dahlquist. He attended Concord Public School and graduated in 1951. Don worked with his dad and brothers on the farm milking cows and planting and harvesting crops. He served in the U.S. Army from March 1955 to January 1957 at Fort Smith, Ark., Fort. Devon, Mass., and Iceland. After being discharged from the Army, he returned home and continued to farm.

In 1959, Don married Betty Kay Conger at the Elgin Methodist Church. They resided in the Concord area until they bought the farm where they lived until April 7, 2017, when they moved to town.

Don loved the Lord as his savior, his family, horses and visiting with anyone and everyone. He was a lifelong member of the Concord Evangelical Free Church, where he served on many boards, held various offices and enjoyed singing in the choir.

Don is survived by his spouse, Betty of 62 years; daughter Cara Mahaney of South Sioux City; sister-in-law Harriet Dahlquist of St. Cloud, Minn.; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Mildred; his in-laws, Roy and Fern Conger; daughter Rachelle; brothers Marlyn, LaRue and Harris Dahlquist; sisters-in-law Mary Dahlquist, Carol Dahlquist and Mary Conger; brother-in-law Bob Conger; and infant son David.

Pallbearers will be Jim Dahlquist, Bob Dahlquist, Tim Bloom, Dave Kardell, Mike Forsberg and Ben Galvin. Honorary pallbearers will be Larry Carlson and Glen Maxon.

