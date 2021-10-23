RANDOLPH — Services for Donnavan E. Pflanz, 92, of Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals-Randolph. Donnavan Pflanz died Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, at the Madison House in Norfolk.
NELIGH — Memorial services for Vicky L. Paul, 62, Neligh, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26, at the United Methodist Church in Neligh. Burial will be in Royal Cemetery.
Private services for Janice Elaine “Jan” Bugenhagen will be at a later date for immediate family.
CROFTON — Services for Rick J. Peitz, 61, Port Charlotte, Fla., formerly of Crofton, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton. Rick Peitz died Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.
Services for Thomas B. Sloan, 76, formerly of Norfolk, are pending. Burial will be at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, 1824 N. Oliver Ave., in Wichita, Kan.
YANKTON — Memorial services for Ron Tappe, 82, Yankton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Yankton. The Rev. Thi Pham will officiate with burial at about 2 p.m. Tuesday in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
Joann M. Minihan of Gardnerville, Nev., passed away peacefully to the Lord on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021.
LINCOLN — Services for Harlow D. Dover Jr. will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, at Christ Lutheran Church, 4325 Sumner St., in Lincoln. Burial will be at 2 p.m. at Crown Hill Cemetery in Madison.
PIERCE — Memorial services for Lotcher “Al” Wainscott, 90, Pierce, will be at a later date under the direction of Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Pierce.