RANDOLPH — Services for Donnavan E. Pflanz, 92, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 28, at St. Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church in Randolph. The Rev. James Kunz will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Wednesday with a 7 p.m. vigil at Home for Funerals-Randolph, 111 E. Broadway Street.
Donnavan Pflanz died Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, at the Madison House in Norfolk.
1929-2021
The Mass will be livestreamed on the funeral home’s website.
Donnavan Edward was born June 10, 1929, in Belden to Edward and Mabel (Fish) Pflanz. He graduated from Belden High School in 1946.
On April 17, 1951, Donnavan married Rosemary Bernadine Lenhoff at St. Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church in Randolph. The couple made their home near Randolph, where they farmed for over 40 years until 1992. They retired and moved in Randolph, and in 2009, he moved into the Madison House in Norfolk.
Donnavan was member of St. Frances Catholic Church in Randolph. He was a past member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Belden. Also, Donnavan served as a member and board president of the District 37 School Board near Belden.
He loved caring for all the animals on the farm, especially the horses. Another love was World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE); he knew all the wrestlers by name and would never miss a show. His favorite costume was Santa Claus. Most of all, Donnavan loved and cherished his family.
He is survived by his children, Jerry and Jo Pflanz of Wahoo, Nancy and Mike Moser of Randolph, Shirley and Dave Danahy of Lincoln, Diane and Russell Doffin of Hoskins, and Jane and Paul German of Cozad; 15 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Virginia Magden of Sioux City.
Donnavan was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Mabel; spouse Rosemary; daughter Sandra Kay; brother Francis Pflanz; and brother-in-law Gene Magden.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.