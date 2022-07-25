 Skip to main content
Donna Wiedenbach

NORFOLK — Services for Donna F. Wiedenbach, 97, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 26, at Mount Olive Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Eric Gradberg will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery.

Visitation will begin an hour prior to the service.

Donna Wiedenbach died Friday, July 22, 2022, at Heritage of Bel-Air in Norfolk.

Home for Funerals is in charge of arrangements.

1925-2022

Donna Faye was born March 22, 1925, in Bonesteel, S.D., to Elmer and Ella Anderson.

She was previously married to Lester Felger. He died Jan. 26, 1957.

On March 14, 1959, Donna married Frank W. Wiedenbach. He died May 10, 1996.

Donna was a member of Mount Olive Lutheran Church and was the secretary there for 25 years. She was active with the Mount Olive Ladies Aid and church Bible classes.

Donna would often take recorded sermons to nursing homes for the residents to enjoy. She was also a member of the Women’s Missionary League, and she volunteered at Orphan Grain Train. Donna also did Braille.

She was an avid Huskers fan in all sports — but especially football. She enjoyed working crossword puzzles and reading, especially Christian fiction.

Donna is survived by her daughters, Kathy Mott of Norfolk, Connie Gibson of Bellwood and Bonnie (Rick) Dahnke of Lincoln; two grandchildren and other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her first and second spouses; sons Dennis Felger and Les Felger; a brother, Harry Anderson; and son-in-law Verne Gibson.

Memorials may be directed to the Orphan Grain Train in Donna’s memory. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.

