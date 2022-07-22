NORFOLK — Services for Donna F. Wiedenbach, 97, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Donna Wiedenbach died Friday, July 22, 2022, at Heritage of Bel-Air in Norfolk.
WAUSA — Services for Florence Peters, 92, Wausa, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, July 22, at Golgotha Lutheran Church in rural Wausa. The Rev. Jerome Leckband will officiate with burial in Woodlawn Cemetery in Wausa.
NORFOLK — Services for Paula J. “Jean” (Strathman) Rumsey, 73, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 23, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Jim Carretto will officiate. Burial will be in New Lutheran Cemetery.
Durean A. Volk, 57, Houston, Texas, formerly of Norfolk, died Saturday, June 25, 2022, at home in Houston.
Services for Joshua S. Hoffart, 19, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 26, at Good News Church in Omaha.
O’NEILL — Services for Bridget Ramold, 63, Yankton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 22, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in O’Neill. The Rev. Bernard Starman will officiate with burial in the O’Neill Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Services for Katherine M. Perrigan, 76, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 26, at Northern Heights Baptist Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Will Perrigan will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
ALBION — Services for Herman A. Kvamme, 100, Albion, will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 26, at Immanuel-Zion South Branch Church in rural Albion. Vicar Elizabeth Goehring will officiate with burial in the North Branch (East) Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Cindy Magdanz, 62, Phoenix, Ariz., formerly of Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 23, at First Christian Church in Norfolk. A celebration of life will follow directly behind the Midtown Event Center.