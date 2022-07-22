 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Donna Wiedenbach

NORFOLK — Services for Donna F. Wiedenbach, 97, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Donna Wiedenbach died Friday, July 22, 2022, at Heritage of Bel-Air in Norfolk.

Tags

In other news

Donna Wiedenbach

Donna Wiedenbach

NORFOLK — Services for Donna F. Wiedenbach, 97, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Donna Wiedenbach died Friday, July 22, 2022, at Heritage of Bel-Air in Norfolk.

Florence Peters

Florence Peters

WAUSA — Services for Florence Peters, 92, Wausa, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, July 22, at Golgotha Lutheran Church in rural Wausa. The Rev. Jerome Leckband will officiate with burial in Woodlawn Cemetery in Wausa.

Jean Rumsey

Jean Rumsey

NORFOLK — Services for Paula J. “Jean” (Strathman) Rumsey, 73, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 23, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Jim Carretto will officiate. Burial will be in New Lutheran Cemetery.

Durean Volk

Durean Volk

Durean A. Volk, 57, Houston, Texas, formerly of Norfolk, died Saturday, June 25, 2022, at home in Houston.

Joshua Hoffart

Joshua Hoffart

Services for Joshua S. Hoffart, 19, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 26, at Good News Church in Omaha.

Bridget Ramold

Bridget Ramold

O’NEILL — Services for Bridget Ramold, 63, Yankton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 22, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in O’Neill. The Rev. Bernard Starman will officiate with burial in the O’Neill Cemetery.

Katherine Perrigan

Katherine Perrigan

NORFOLK — Services for Katherine M. Perrigan, 76, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 26, at Northern Heights Baptist Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Will Perrigan will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.

Herman Kvamme

Herman Kvamme

ALBION — Services for Herman A. Kvamme, 100, Albion, will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 26, at Immanuel-Zion South Branch Church in rural Albion. Vicar Elizabeth Goehring will officiate with burial in the North Branch (East) Cemetery.

Cindy Magdanz

Cindy Magdanz

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Cindy Magdanz, 62, Phoenix, Ariz., formerly of Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 23, at First Christian Church in Norfolk. A celebration of life will follow directly behind the Midtown Event Center.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara