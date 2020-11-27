You have permission to edit this article.
Donna Vraspier

Donna Vraspier

Donna Mae Vraspier, 91, Iowa City, Iowa, passed away peacefully Nov. 22, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving family.

To celebrate her life, a memorial service will be held at a later date.

Donna was born on Feb. 12, 1929, in Niobrara to Benjamin and Clara (Johnson) Thompson. She grew up in Niobrara, where she graduated high school in 1946. Donna taught in a one-room schoolhouse her first year out of high school.

She married the love of her life, Gerald Vraspier, on Sept. 5, 1948, in Niobrara and spent 72 loving and memorable years together. The couple had two children, Rick and Greg, and lived in Niobrara until 1969.

Donna and Gerald moved to Iowa City in 1971, where they lived until the time of her death. When her children were old enough to be on their own, she enjoyed selling Avon. She began working at Von Maur for 10 years. She retired in 1991 to be a full-time grandmother.

She was a member of Christ the King Lutheran Church in Iowa City. Donna’s family brought her great joy, they meant everything to her.

Donna is survived by her spouse, Gerald Vraspier of Iowa City; her two sons, Rick (Jane) Vraspier of Marion, Iowa, and Greg (Chris) Vraspier of Iowa City; five grandchildren, Kaydee (KC) Vraspier of Boston, Mass., Shelby (Brad) Schmidt of Bloomington, Minn., Quinn Vraspier of Kansas City, Mo., Zoey (Daniel) Lierman of San Diego, Calif., and Jack Vraspier of Marion, Iowa; a sister, Frances Prewitt of Sioux City; a sister-in-law, Shirley Thompson of Verdigre; and many extended family members.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters Marie Oestermann, Helen Meirderick and Ione Connick; and brothers Gene, Benjamin, James, Herbert and Melvin Thompson.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.lensingfuneral.com.

