TILDEN — Private services for Donna Thies, 86, Tilden, will be at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Tilden. The Rev. Barry Williams will officiate with burial in Lutheran Cemetery in Tilden.
Public visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Masks are required.
She died Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
1933-2020
Donna Thies, daughter of the late Tony and Nicasia (Koppes) Thelen, was born Dec. 22, 1933, on a farm near Hugo, Colo. Her family moved to Idaho for two years and then moved to a farm north of Randolph, where Donna went to country school. Her family later moved south of Randolph, where she graduated from the eighth grade at country school. Donna graduated from St. Frances Catholic School.
In 1955, Donna began employment at Madison County Welfare Office.
She was united in marriage to Merlin Klug of Hoskins. They had three children: Susan, Gene and Gary. After her children were in high school, Donna worked at the Farm Bureau Office in Norfolk for five years as a secretary. In 1975, she became an administrative secretary at Lutheran Community Hospital. She retired from this position after 21 years.
In 1988, she and Robert Thies were married, and she moved to Tilden. Donna and Robert enjoyed being members of Spinning Spokes Buggy Club and went on many trail rides. One of those trail rides was five days long. They were also members of Country Spinners Square Dance Club. Donna and Robert helped form the Elkhorn Valley Senior Citizens of Tilden, of which she was still a member.
Donna loved working with flowers inside and outside her home as long as she was able to. She looked forward to her children and grandchildren coming to visit. In her spare time, she crocheted many afghans for all the grandchildren. Donna also crocheted many doilies, enjoyed reading and worked many crossword puzzles.
Donna is survived by her spouse, Robert Thies; three children, Susan (Dale) Malchow of Elkhorn, Gene Klug of Hoskins and Gary (Deb) Klug of Stanton; stepchildren Rita (Bruce) Nelson of Greenwood, Steve Thies and Keith Thies of Norfolk and Gayle (Mike) Mahood of Page; 19 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; a sister Delores Bloomquist of Wausa; brothers Delbert (Charleen) Thelen of Parkston, S.D., and Larry (Linda) Thelen of Lincoln; and a brother-in-law, Joe Grosserode of Tilden.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a stepson, Douglas Thies; a sister, Sally Grosserode; an infant brother and sister; a brother, Merle Thelen; a sister-in-law, Jeanelle Thelen; a brother-in-law, Dale Bloomquist; three nephews and one niece.