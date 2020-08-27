TILDEN — Services for Donna Thies, 86, Tilden, are pending at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden. She died Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
PLAINVIEW — Graveside services for Wendell L. Wood, 78, Plainview, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 28, at the Pleasant View Cemetery in Plainview.
NORFOLK — Service for Lisa N. Dike, 53, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Leon Rosenthal will officiate. Private inurnment will be at a later date at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — An inurnment ceremony for William “Bill” Sohl, 60, Yankton, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. Since August in Nebraska can be warm and humid, informal, weather-appropriate dress is encouraged. There will be a lunch on your own at …
OMAHA — Services for Joyce M. Sobotka, 68, Omaha, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 31, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, 15353 Pacific St., in Omaha. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery of Elkhorn.
Private memorial services for Duane B. Clatanoff, 92, formerly of Howells, will be Saturday, Sept. 5, at Salem Lutheran Church in Scottsdale, Ariz. Burial will be at a later date at St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery in Howells.
WAUSA — Services for Charlotte “Jerry” Kristensen, 90, Wausa, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Wausa. She died Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.
ALBION — Services for Amsel L. Rosenbaum, 93, Albion, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, at the United Methodist Church in Albion. The Rev. Vernon Olson will officiate with burial in the Rose Hill Cemetery in Albion.
