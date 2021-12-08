MADISON — Services for Donna Sunderman, 91, Madison, are pending with Resseguie Funeral Home in Madison. Donna Sunderman died Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, at the Dunklau Gardens in Fremont.
In other news
DIXON — Services for Mary E. Kneifl, 72, Laurel, formerly of Dixon, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7, at St. Anne’s Catholic Church in Dixon. The Rev. Jerry Connealy will officiate with private burial in Calvary Cemetery at Newcastle.
WAYNE — Services for Lois J. Jech, 89, Wayne, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 9, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Wayne. Burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.
CHAMBERS — Services for Marlene Waller, 87, Chambers, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 10, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Chambers. The Rev. Leif Hasskarl will officiate with burial in the Chambers Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Services for Daniel Muehlbauer, 71, Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, at First Christian Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Marshal Hardy will officiate with burial in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Services for Richard Uecker, 66, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 9, at First Baptist Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Caleb Lind will officiate with burial in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
WISNER — Services for Luella J. Rathke, 85, Wisner, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 9, at Zion-St. John’s Lutheran Church in rural Wisner. The Rev. Robert Mayes will officiate. Burial will be in St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery in rural Beemer.
COLERIDGE — Services for Maxine A. Fish, 96, Coleridge, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Coleridge. Maxine Fish died Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, at Park View Haven Nursing Home in Coleridge.
RANDOLPH — Services for M. Lu Jean “Jeanie” Wesemann, 83, Randolph, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 9, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Randolph. Richard Bloomquist and Dwight Brummels will officiate. Burial will be in Rosehill Cemetery in rural McLean.
OSMOND — Graveside service for Robert R. “Bobby” Gansebom, 64, Osmond, will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12, at Prospect View Cemetery in rural Pierce. Military rites will be conducted by the American Legion Post 326, VFW Post 7838 and the Sons of The American Legion in Osmond.