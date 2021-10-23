You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Donna Smith

Donna Smith

BATTLE CREEK — Services for Donna M. Smith, 85, Battle Creek, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 25, at St. John Lutheran Church in Battle Creek. Burial will be in the Lutheran cemetery in Battle Creek. The Rev. Joseph Leech will officiate.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Sunday at the church.

Steffen Mortuary in Battle Creek is in charge of arrangements.

1936-2021

The service will be livestreamed on the Home for Funerals’ website.

Donna entered her heavenly home on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, at home surrounded by her family.

Donna Mae was born March 31, 1936, at home to Sewerna (Rodekohr) Preusker and William Preusker. She was baptized on April 19, 1936. She grew up on a farm 3 miles east and a mile north of Battle Creek. She attended St. John Lutheran School and was confirmed on May 7, 1950, and graduated from Battle Creek High School in 1954.

Donna married Danny “Pete” Smith on Sept. 2, 1955. They lived in Battle Creek.

Donna was a lifelong member of St. John Lutheran Church. Donna was an avid golfer and was a past member of the Antelope Country Club, Fairplay Golf Club and Evergreen Hill Golf Course.

Donna was the editor of the Battle Creek Enterprise from 1973 until her retirement in 2016. Donna also was known as the “Cake Lady” in Battle Creek, having baked wedding, anniversary and birthday cakes for many generations of families in the Battle Creek area for over 40 years.

Donna loved spending time with her spouse, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She regularly gathered with brothers and sisters to have coffee.

Spending time in the kitchen was one of Donna’s favorite pastimes. She loved cooking for her family. She baked the most delicious bread, cinnamon rolls, cookies and coffee cake.

Donna is survived by her spouse, Danny “Pete” Smith of Battle Creek; her children, Kathryn Smith of St. Paul, Minn., Karla (Patrick) French of Battle Creek and Kent (Linda) Smith of Columbus; grandchildren Jolene (Mitchell) Miller, Daniel (Angela) French, Jena French, Kristin (Nick) Walters, Allison (Brennan) Brockhaus and Hunter Smith; great-grandchildren Parker and Emilia Walters, Barrett Brockhaus and Eston Miller; siblings and in-laws Elaine Murphy, Phyllis Preusker, Joan (Rich) Otjen, Gerry (Karen) Preusker, Timothy Preusker, Peg (Don) Boyer, Margaret Smith, Alice Smith, Tom Graber, Ronnie (Judy) Smith and Barry (Joan) Smith; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her son, Kirk Smith in 1968; by her parents, Sewerna and William Preusker; siblings and in-laws Grace and Kenneth Osborne, Mart Preusker, Ivan Murphy, Marilyn Preusker, Darold and Delores Smith, Darlene Smith, Donald Smith, Arden and Doris Smith, Chester and Vivian Smith, Jack Smith, Mamie and Virgil Prochaska, Sandy and Lloyd Davis, and Brenda Graber.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.

Tags

In other news

Vicky Paul

Vicky Paul

NELIGH — Memorial services for Vicky L. Paul, 62, Neligh, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26, at the United Methodist Church in Neligh. Burial will be in Royal Cemetery.

Donnavan Pflanz

Donnavan Pflanz

RANDOLPH — Services for Donnavan E. Pflanz, 92, of Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals-Randolph. Donnavan Pflanz died Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, at the Madison House in Norfolk.

Janice Bugenhagen

Janice Bugenhagen

Private services for Janice Elaine “Jan” Bugenhagen will be at a later date for immediate family.

Rick Peitz

Rick Peitz

CROFTON — Services for Rick J. Peitz, 61, Port Charlotte, Fla., formerly of Crofton, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton. Rick Peitz died Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.

Thomas Sloan

Thomas Sloan

Services for Thomas B. Sloan, 76, formerly of Norfolk, are pending. Burial will be at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, 1824 N. Oliver Ave., in Wichita, Kan.

Ron Tappe

Ron Tappe

YANKTON — Memorial services for Ron Tappe, 82, Yankton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Yankton. The Rev. Thi Pham will officiate with burial at about 2 p.m. Tuesday in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Joann Minihan

Joann Minihan

Joann M. Minihan of Gardnerville, Nev., passed away peacefully to the Lord on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021.

Harlow Dover Jr.

Harlow Dover Jr.

LINCOLN —  Services for Harlow D. Dover Jr. will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, at Christ Lutheran Church, 4325 Sumner St., in Lincoln. Burial will be at 2 p.m. at Crown Hill Cemetery in Madison.

Lotcher Wainscott

Lotcher Wainscott

PIERCE — Memorial services for Lotcher “Al” Wainscott, 90, Pierce, will be at a later date under the direction of Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Pierce.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara