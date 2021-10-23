Donna Smith

BATTLE CREEK — Services for Donna M. Smith, 85, Battle Creek, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 25, at St. John Lutheran Church in Battle Creek. Burial will be in the Lutheran cemetery in Battle Creek. The Rev. Joseph Leech will officiate.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Sunday at the church.
Steffen Mortuary in Battle Creek is in charge of arrangements.
1936-2021
The service will be livestreamed on the Home for Funerals’ website.
Donna entered her heavenly home on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, at home surrounded by her family.
Donna Mae was born March 31, 1936, at home to Sewerna (Rodekohr) Preusker and William Preusker. She was baptized on April 19, 1936. She grew up on a farm 3 miles east and a mile north of Battle Creek. She attended St. John Lutheran School and was confirmed on May 7, 1950, and graduated from Battle Creek High School in 1954.
Donna married Danny “Pete” Smith on Sept. 2, 1955. They lived in Battle Creek.
Donna was a lifelong member of St. John Lutheran Church. Donna was an avid golfer and was a past member of the Antelope Country Club, Fairplay Golf Club and Evergreen Hill Golf Course.
Donna was the editor of the Battle Creek Enterprise from 1973 until her retirement in 2016. Donna also was known as the “Cake Lady” in Battle Creek, having baked wedding, anniversary and birthday cakes for many generations of families in the Battle Creek area for over 40 years.
Donna loved spending time with her spouse, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She regularly gathered with brothers and sisters to have coffee.
Spending time in the kitchen was one of Donna’s favorite pastimes. She loved cooking for her family. She baked the most delicious bread, cinnamon rolls, cookies and coffee cake.
Donna is survived by her spouse, Danny “Pete” Smith of Battle Creek; her children, Kathryn Smith of St. Paul, Minn., Karla (Patrick) French of Battle Creek and Kent (Linda) Smith of Columbus; grandchildren Jolene (Mitchell) Miller, Daniel (Angela) French, Jena French, Kristin (Nick) Walters, Allison (Brennan) Brockhaus and Hunter Smith; great-grandchildren Parker and Emilia Walters, Barrett Brockhaus and Eston Miller; siblings and in-laws Elaine Murphy, Phyllis Preusker, Joan (Rich) Otjen, Gerry (Karen) Preusker, Timothy Preusker, Peg (Don) Boyer, Margaret Smith, Alice Smith, Tom Graber, Ronnie (Judy) Smith and Barry (Joan) Smith; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her son, Kirk Smith in 1968; by her parents, Sewerna and William Preusker; siblings and in-laws Grace and Kenneth Osborne, Mart Preusker, Ivan Murphy, Marilyn Preusker, Darold and Delores Smith, Darlene Smith, Donald Smith, Arden and Doris Smith, Chester and Vivian Smith, Jack Smith, Mamie and Virgil Prochaska, Sandy and Lloyd Davis, and Brenda Graber.
