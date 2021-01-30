You have permission to edit this article.
Donna Robinson

NORFOLK — Services for Donna D. Robinson, 82, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. She died Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Kathleen Marron

HARTINGTON — Services for Kathleen “Kate” Marron, 60, Grand Island, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 2, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington. The Rev. Owen Korte will officiate. Burial will be in St. Michael’s Cemetery.

Jacob Brown

ATKINSON — Private services for Jacob M. Brown, 26, Atkinson, formerly of Lincoln, will be held. A gathering of family and friends will be Saturday, Feb. 6. Burial will be at a later date.

Raymond Keogh

STUART — Services for Raymond J. Keogh, 71, Stuart, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 1, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Stuart. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Delores Kracht

CREIGHTON — Services for Delores Kracht, 90, Creighton, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. She died Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, at Alpine Village in Verdigre.

Elvira Doerr

BLOOMFIELD — Services for Elvira Doerr, 93, Bloomfield, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield. She died Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, at Good Samaritan Society in Bloomfield.

Richard Huss

HARTINGTON — Private services for Richard E. Huss, 79, Hartington, will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 1, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington. The Rev. Owen Korte will officiate with burial in St. Michael’s Cemetery in Hartington.

Larry Waller

CHAMBERS — Services for Larry Waller, 88, rural Ewing, will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 5, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Chambers. The Rev. Leif Hasskarl will officiate. Burial will be in the Chambers Cemetery with military rites by Chambers American Legion Post 320.

Lloyd Timmerman

OSMOND — Services for Lloyd W. Timmerman, 89, Osmond, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 1, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Osmond. The Rev. Carl Lilienkamp will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery in rural Osmond. Military rites will be conducted by American Legion Post 326, Vet…

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

