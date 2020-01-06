Donna Payne

NELIGH — Services for Donna J. Payne, 93, Neligh, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, at the United Methodist Church in Neligh. The Rev. Bruce Phillips will officiate. Burial will be at West Cedar Valley Cemetery in Elgin at 12:45 p.m.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at Levander Funeral Home in Elgin.
She died Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at Antelope Memorial Hospital in Neligh.
1926-2020
Donna Jean Payne, daughter of Raymond A. and Thelma D. (Cratty) Payne, was born July 2, 1926, and attended Elgin Public Schools, graduating in 1943. Donna worked for her great uncle at the Orchard News as an apprentice linotype operator for 12 years. She worked a short time at the O’Neill Frontier newspaper before joining the Antelope County Treasurer’s office in 1958.
Donna moved with her mother to Neligh in 1960. In January 1967, she was elected to the position of Antelope County Treasurer, working in that position until her retirement in 1995. After retiring, she continued living in Neligh, entering The Willows assisted living in 2016.
Donna was a lifelong member of the United Methodist Church, a longtime board member of the West Cedar Valley Cemetery and a 70-year member of American Legion Auxiliary Post 72 of Neligh.
She enjoyed bowling on the Antelope Lanes team, playing cards, reading newspapers and watching just about any sport on TV.
She is survived by her brother, Percy Payne of Elgin; a nephew, Ray (Peggy) Payne of Elgin; three nieces, Sue (Jim) Mailhot of Bellevue, Pat Borer and friend Tim Anderson of Neligh and Connie (Alan) Laginess of Petersburg, Mich.; a nephew-in-law, Jeff (Joanie) Merten of Albion; along with many great-nieces, great-nephews, other relatives and friends.
Donna was preceded in death by her parents; sister-in-law Cecelia Payne; niece Peg Merten; and a very dear friend, Maxine Sparrow.
A luncheon will precede the burial. Memorials are suggested to West Cedar Valley Cemetery or Neligh United Methodist Church. They can be sent c/o Percy Payne, 52028 841 Road, Elgin, NE 68636.
