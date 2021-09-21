NORFOLK — Services for Donna Painter, 71, Hoskins, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Funeral Home in Norfolk. Donna Painter died Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, at her residence.
VERDIGRE — Memorial services for Merlin Johnson, 84, Lynch, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, at the United Methodist Church in Verdigre. The Rev. Janet Burgel will officiate with burial at a later date.
RAEVILLE — Services for Mary Rose C. Beckman Schainost, 84, Norfolk, formerly of Elgin, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21, at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church in Raeville. The Revs. Kevin Vogel and Bernard Starman will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
ATKINSON — Private memorial services for Theo Jeanine (Withers) Funk, 92, will be Saturday, Sept. 25, at Seger Funeral Home in Atkinson. Jean Estill and the Rev. Wayne Owens will officiate. Burial will be in the Woodlawn Cemetery in Atkinson.
SPENCER — Services for Helen Schmitz, 91, Butte, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer. Helen Schmitz died Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, at Alpine Village in Verdigre.
LONG POINT — Memorial services for Eugene A. Calif, 76, Long Pine, will be at a later date. Eugene Calif died Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at the Brown County Hospital in Ainsworth.
COLERIDGE — Services for Helen Hansen, 88, Coleridge, are pending at the Wintz Funeral Home in Coleridge. She died on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at her residence.
SPENCER — Services for Cleora Ruff, 80, Bristow, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer.
COLERIDGE — Services for Helen M. Hansen, 88, Coleridge, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 22, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Coleridge. The Revs. Russ Lambert and Deb Valentine will officiate with burial in the Lawn Ridge Cemetery in Coleridge.
BATTLE CREEK — Services for Martha (Kubes) Gillespie, 91, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Battle Creek. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.