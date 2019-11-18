Donna Owings

NORTH PLATTE — Memorial services for Donna J. Owings, 82, North Platte, will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, at Odean Colonial Chapel in North Platte. The Rev. Brett Hatheway will officiate with inurnment in Fort McPherson National Cemetery.
The memorial book may be signed from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. Tuesday at the chapel.
Memorials are suggested to Callahan Cancer Center or American Legion Auxiliary 163.
1937-2019
Donna Jean Owings passed away surrounded by her family at home on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019.
Donna was born March 15, 1937, at Elm Creek, to Clarence Herbert and Marjorie Helen (Thomas) Silkett. She grew up in different Nebraska towns. She graduated from Gothenburg High School in 1955 then worked as a secretary for a while.
On Dec. 30, 1955, Donna married John “Jack” William Owings Jr. in Gothenburg. They moved to Chicago for a few years then returned to Nebraska in 1960, settling in North Platte.
Donna worked for AAA as a secretary before going to work at the hospital in 1983. After 18 years at the hospital, she retired but kept busy as a volunteer with RSVP.
Donna was also a member of First United Methodist Church and American Legion Auxiliary 163. She enjoyed crocheting, reading and gardening, and in her younger days she liked to bowl.
Donna loved her dogs, especially Toby.
She is survived by her children, John III (Danielle) Owings, of Olympia, Wash., Cathy Maranville of Edmond, Okla., and Dawn (Rick) Moerke of North Platte; her grandchildren, Gregory Maranville, Joshua Maranville, Nathan Moerke, Alyssa (Tim) Kirk, John "Jay" Owings IV and Sarah Owings; her great-grandkids, Isaiah, Rayce, Slade, Blaise, Liani, Dan, Noah, Gavin, Brody and Braxton; a sister, Sandra (Lloyd) Monthey of Republican City; as well as other family.
Donna was preceded in death by her spouse, Jack, Jr., and their infant son, Jackie; and her parents, Clarence and Marjorie Silkett.
