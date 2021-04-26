Donna Neisius

PILGER — Private graveside services for Donna M. Neisius, 82, Pilger, will be Friday, April 30, at the Pilger Cemetery.
A gathering for family and friends will begin at 3 p.m. Friday at Karry’s shop, 360 E. Fourth St., in Pilger.
She died Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at Heritage of Bel Air in Norfolk.
Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner is assisting with arrangements.
Donna Mae (Hundt) Neisius was born in Madison County, to Walter and Meta (Davies) Hundt. She was baptized on Dec. 19, 1937, and later confirmed on April 13, 1952, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk.
Donna attended parochial school in Madison and later graduated from Madison High School in 1955. She went on to obtain an associate degree in cosmetology.
On Sept. 7, 1958, she was united in marriage to Ronald Neisius at the Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. Donna had worked at Frank’s Barber Shop in Norfolk and for Esperance Jackson in Pilger for a number of years. She later worked at the Pilger Elementary School in the lunch room and was an Avon Consultant for many years.
Donna was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Pilger, and she and Ron also belonged to a card club. She enjoyed spending time with her family at the cabin, watching her grandkids and great-grandkids grow up, playing Turkey Bingo and gardening.
Survivors include her spouse, Ron Neisius of Pilger; a daughter, Kim and Dean Thies of Pilger and their family, Kristopher and Tara Thies (children Kaylin, Kason and Kynlee), Travis and Sarah Thies ( children Gavin, Tycin, Knoxyn and Charlee) and Taylor and Ben Buderus (daughter Emersyn); a son, Karry Neisius of Pilger; a son, Jay and Syndi Neisius of Omaha and their family, Elizabeth and Tommy Stormberg (children Eva, Claire and James), Brenna, Brianna, Andrew and Cali; a sister, Mary Davies of Grand Island; a brother, Owen Davies of Spring, Texas; her sisters-in-law, Diane Davies of Pilger and Myrna Neisius of Norfolk; and a brother-in-law, Don and Connie Neisius of Omaha. Several nieces and nephews also survive her.
Donna was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Iretta Hundt, Mae and Bob Davies; brothers Jim Hundt, John Davies and Bob Davies; and a sister, Betty Cox.