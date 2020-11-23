You have permission to edit this article.
Donna Neisius

PILGER — Private graveside services and a celebration of the life of Donna M. Neisius, 82, Pilger, will be at a later date due to the pandemic.

She died Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at Heritage of Bel-Air Nursing Home in Norfolk.

Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner is assisting the family.

1937-2020

Donna Mae (Hundt) Neisius was born in Madison County to Walter and Meta (Davies) Hundt. She was baptized on Dec. 19, 1937, and later confirmed on April 13, 1952, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk.

Donna attended parochial school in Madison and later graduated from Madison High School in 1955. She went on to obtain an associate degree in cosmetology.

On Sept. 7, 1958, she was united in marriage to Ronald Neisius at the Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk.

Donna had worked at Frank’s Barber Shop in Norfolk and for Esperance Jackson in Pilger for a number of years. She later worked at the Pilger Elementary School in the lunch room and was an Avon consultant for many years.

Donna was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Pilger, and she and Ron also belonged to a card club. She enjoyed spending time with her family at the cabin, watching her grandkids and great-grandkids grow up, playing turkey bingo and gardening.

Survivors include her spouse, Ron Neisius of Pilger; a daughter, Kim and Dean Thies of Pilger and family Kristopher and Tara Thies (children Kaylin, Kason and Kynlee), Travis and Sarah Thies (family Gavin, Tycin, Knoxyn and Charlee) and Taylor and Ben Buderus (daughter Emersyn); a son, Karry Neisius of Pilger; a son, Jay and Syndi Neisius of Omaha and family Elizabeth and Tommy Stormberg (children Eva, Claire and James), and Brenna, Brianna, Andrew and Cali; a sister, Mary Davies of Grand Island; a brother, Owen Davies of Spring, Texas; and a sister-in-law, Diane Davies of Pilger.

Donna was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Iretta Hundt and Mae and Bob Davies; her brothers, Jim Hundt, John Davies and Bob Davies; and a sister, Betty Cox.

Tags

