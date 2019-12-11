Donna Moline

Donna Moline

BLOOMFIELD — Memorial services for Donna Moline, 90, Bloomfield, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Kizito Okhuoya will officiate with burial at a later date.

She died Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, at Good Samaritan Society in Bloomfield.

Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.

1929-2019

Donna Lee (Webb) Moline was born Oct. 4, 1929, to Lynn and Gertrude (Chaloud) Webb at the family home in Bloomfield. Donna attended St. Andrew’s Catholic School and Bloomfield Community High School.

After graduation, she attended a business college in Omaha and then worked at the Farmers and Merchants State Bank in Bloomfield.

On May 2, 1950, Donna was united in marriage to Dale Louis Moline at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church. They were blessed with five children: Susan, Teresa, Mary, Jean and Cristopher. The couple farmed northeast of Wausa for many years and moved to Bloomfield in 1996.

Donna had a love of music, and it was an important part of her life. She was a gifted vocalist, pianist and organist.

Donna sang in the choir and played the organ at St. Andrew’s for 50 years. She also served on St. Andrew’s Altar Society.

In other community service, Donna was a member of the Wausa Nursing Home Auxiliary for 30 years. She wrote letters for the residents, played the piano for their entertainment and brought them fresh-baked cinnamon rolls.

After moving to Bloomfield, she played piano and was part of a singing group for the residents at Good Samaritan Nursing Home. In addition, Donna was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary in Bloomfield.

Hobbies included baking and crafts. Donna enjoyed baking for her family and others and the family home was always filled with the aroma of fresh baked goods. She also enjoyed making crafts, which she loved to share with her children and grandchildren.

Donna is survived by three daughters and a son, Susan Moline of Lincoln, Teresa Hamilton of Glen Burnie, Md., Mary Millikan of Apache Junction, Ariz., and Cristopher Moline of Wausa; nine grandchildren, Matthew, Timothy, Joshua and Jonathan Oien, Katrina (Gibson), Andrew and Austin Kumm, and Andrew and Sarah Hamilton; 15 great-grandchildren; a sister, LouAnn (Ron Bergman) of Phoenix; a brother, Vincent (Betsy) Webb of Phoenix; and many nieces and nephews.

Donna was preceded in death by her parents; her spouse, Dale; her brothers, John (Jack), Michael (Lannie) and Eugene (Jean); a sister, Mary Lynn (Saben); a daughter, Jean Oien; and infant twins, Laurie Ann and Joel Michael.

-