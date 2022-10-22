NORFOLK — Memorial services for Donna E. (Jacob) Meyer, 69, Davenport, Fla., formerly of Bloomfield, will be at a later date at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.
Donna Meyer died Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, in Florida.
...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM CDT SUNDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR A PORTION OF NORTHEAST NEBRASKA... The National Weather Service in Omaha/Valley has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from noon to 8 PM CDT Sunday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * Affected Area...In Nebraska, Knox, Antelope, Pierce, Boone, Madison and Platte counties. * Winds...South 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 24 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that ignite may spread rapidly and exhibit extreme fire behavior. Use extreme caution if engaging in any activities that could start a fire. Outdoor burning is not advisable. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. &&
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Donna E. (Jacob) Meyer, 69, Davenport, Fla., formerly of Bloomfield, will be at a later date at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.
Donna Meyer died Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, in Florida.
NORFOLK — Services for Donna M. Johnson, 89, of Norfolk, will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Eric Gradberg will officiate.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Pamela J. “Pam” Lurz, 65, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 21, at Westridge United Methodist Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Claire Gager will officiate. Inurnment will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Gary L. Krugman, 67, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Lee Weander will officiate.
HARTINGTON — Services for Donna Mae Flom, 92, Hartington, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. Donna Mae Flom died Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, at Park View Haven Nursing Home in Coleridge.
LAUREL — Services for Patrick J. Kneifl, 64, of Yankton are pending at the Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel.
NORFOLK — Services for Robert C. Werner, 74, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Robert Werner died Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, at his home.
NORFOLK — Services for Miles E. Kerber, 64, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 21, at Norfolk Restoration Branch of the Church of Jesus Christ. Russ Rowlett will officiate with burial in Oakdale Cemetery in Oakdale.
NORFOLK — Private military graveside services for Donald D. Fix, 84, Norfolk, were held Saturday, Oct. 15, at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Services for Donna M. Johnson, 89, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Eric Gradberg will officiate.
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.