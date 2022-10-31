Donna Meyer

NORFOLK — Services for Donna E. Meyer (Jacob) 69, formerly of the Wausa and Bloomfield area, will be at 11:30 a.m. on Nov. 12 at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk.
Visitation will begin an hour prior to services at the church.
Donna E. Meyer (Jacob) died Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, in Florida.
1953-2022
Donna was born on Jan. 4, 1953, in Lockport, N.Y., to her parents Leland Palmer and Evelyn (Bidleman) Palmer. She grew up in Sacramento, Calif.
She married James Sanders Sr. in 1970, and she had four children from this union. Donna eventually moved to Nebraska where she worked as a certified nurse aide at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Norfolk.
Donna married Kenneth A. Jacob in 1983 and was married to him until his passing in 1997. She got her nursing degree in 1989 and worked at Wausa Nursing Home and Bloomfield Good Samaritan.
Donna married Bob Meyer on Feb. 14, 2002. Several years later they moved to Florida, and she transferred to the Good Samaritan in Kissimmee, Fla., and later to the Good Samaritan Society in Deland, Fla.
Donna loved doing crafts with her Silhouette and her 3-D printer. She loved all animals, doing things with her family, outdoor activities and George Strait; but her real passion was nursing.
Donna is survived by her spouse, Bob Meyer, and her children, James (Tammi) Sanders, Brian Sanders, Keith (Sherry) Sanders, and Traci (Craig) Rundell; her grandchildren: Tylere Sanders, Abi Gove, Bethanie Stout (Sanders), Chancey Sanders, Taiylor Sanders, Haiyley Sanders, Kent Rundell, Shandra Rundell, Alexis Rundell, Brianna Rundell; and her siblings, Lela Riley, Robert Palmer and Evelyn (Paul) Fromm.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Leland and Evelyn (Bidleman) Palmer; her brother, Earl Palmer; and sister Linda Galley; her late spouse, Kenneth A Jacob; her stepson, Mark Jacob; and Kenneth’s parents Arnold and Ella Jacob.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at 801 Volkman Dr. Norfolk, NE 68701.