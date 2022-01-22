NIOBRARA — Services for Donna M. Meier, 88, Niobrara, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Niobrara. Donna Meier died Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, at Avera Creighton Hospital in Creighton.
In other news
AINSWORTH — Service for Gerald W. “Jerry” Allen Jr., 90, Ainsworth, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 25, at the United Methodist Church in Ainsworth. Private inurnment will be at a later date in the Greenwood Cemetery in Creighton.
OSMOND — Services for Lucille Steckelberg, 97, Norfolk, formerly of Osmond, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 22, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Osmond. The Rev. Scott Kirchoff will officiate with burial in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
LINDSAY — Services for Shane Melcher, 37, Meadow Grove, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 21, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Lindsay. The Rev. Eric Olsen will officiate. Burial will be in St. Bernard Catholic Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Public visitation for Diane Hoffman, 79, Norfolk, will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 27, at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk.
LINDSAY — Services for Shane Melcher, 37, Meadow Grove, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 21, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Lindsay. The Rev. Eric Olsen will officiate. Burial will be in St. Bernard Catholic Cemetery.
BRISTOW — Services for Leon Malcom, 75, Spencer, will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 24, at Bristow Community Hall in Bristow. The Rev. Glen Stahlecker will officiate with burial in Union Cemetery in Spencer.
WEST POINT — Services for Marian F. Johnson, 88, formerly of Neligh and West Point, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 21, at Minnick Funeral Home in West Point. The Rev. Priscilla Hukki will officiate with burial in the Mount Hope Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Services for Rosalee A. “Rose” Schreiner, 76, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 21, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Lee Weander will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.