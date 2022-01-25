 Skip to main content
Donna Meier

NIOBRARA — Services for Donna Meier, 88, Niobrara, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 26, at Niobrara Presbyterian Church in Niobrara. Jeff Hart will officiate with burial in L’Eau Qui Court Cemetery in Niobrara.

Visitation will begin an hour prior to services at the church.

Donna Meier died Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, at Avera Creighton Hospital in Creighton.

Masks are requested.

Brockhaus Funeral Home in Niobrara is in charge of arrangements.

1933-2022

Donna Mae (McDonald) Meier was born Oct. 29, 1933, on a farm in Raymond Township, 6 miles west of Niobrara, to John E. and Dorcas (Morrison) McDonald. She grew up on this farm, attending first grade in the Niobrara Public School, then attending rural School District 92 W through the eighth grade.

Donna graduated from Niobrara High School in 1951 with a teaching certificate to teach in a rural school. For two years Donna taught Feyenbush District 144, east of Niobrara.

On Sept. 16, 1953, Donna became the bride of the love of her life, Kenneth R. Meier. They shared 60 years and 24 days together. They lived in San Diego, Calif., for a year and then returned to Niobrara to live on the Meier Ranch, 9 miles east of Niobrara for the next 44 and a half years.

In this span of years, Donna was the mother of three sons and a daughter, a 4-H club leader for two years, an extension club charter member for 10 years and a Friendship Club member up until her passing.

At Easter in 1984, Donna and her mother were baptized and became members of the Niobrara-Verdel Presbyterian Church. Donna became an Avon Lady for 12 years and worked for NorthStar Region IV in Bloomfield for 16 years. During all these years, Donna was a faithful and loving helper to her beloved spouse, helping with anything needed with life on the farm.

In 1998, Donna and Kenneth gave up the farm life and moved into their new home in Niobrara. She was an elder in the church for six years, a member of the American Legion Auxiliary and a loving friend to her three daughters-in-law and son-in-law.

Survivors include her children, Kenneth W. (Phyllis) Meier of Hartington, Diana L. (Manny) Sepulveda of Gates, N.C., Robert L. (Sue) Meier of Grand Island, and Russell D. (Heidi) Meier of Milwaukee, Wis.; nine grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren. She also is survived by her sister, Jacquelyn, and her nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her beloved spouse, Kenneth on Oct. 10, 2013; her parents; her grandparents; aunts, uncles and cousins; and a grandchild, Caitlyn Marie Meier.

 Appeara