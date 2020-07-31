Donna McCain

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Donna L. McCain, 76, Appling, Ga., formerly of Norfolk, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Dave Goehmann will officiate. Inurnment will be in New Lutheran Cemetery.
Visitation with family will begin an hour prior to services at the chapel.
1943-2020
Donna passed into glory on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at the Augusta University Medical Center in Augusta, Ga.
Donna was born Dec. 15, 1943, to Louis and Helen Wittnebel in Norfolk. She was baptized and confirmed at Christ Lutheran Church. In 1962, Donna graduated from Norfolk Senior High School.
On July 27, 1963, Donna married Ronald McCain in Yankton. The couple were married exactly 57 years. Donna and Ron were blessed with three children: Jody, Jacque and Chad.
Before being married, Donna briefly worked for AT&T. In 1965, the family moved to Dubuque, Iowa, where she worked for John Deere and Flexsteel.
After 19 years, the family moved back to Norfolk, so that Donna could take care of her mother. In 1984, Donna was hired at Sherwood Medical, where she retired in 2016 after 30 years of service.
After retiring, Ron and Beau (their dog) decided to sell everything and move to Georgia to be near their daughters and grandchildren.
Donna loved cutting cedar trees in her pasture, gardening, playing bingo, going to casinos and crocheting baby blankets for many hospitals and her daughter’s friends. Her newest love was playing the board game “Catan” with her children and grandchildren.
She is survived by her spouse, Ronald; daughter and son-in-law, Jody and Cliff of Augusta, Ga.; daughter Jacque of Dearing, Ga.; three grandchildren, Mariah, Kelsi and Collin; great-grandchild Hollis; and several grand puppies.
Donna was preceded in death by her son, Chad, parents and many in-laws.
Thank you all dearly for loving me and only remember the good times.
The memorial service will be live streamed on the Home for Funerals Facebook page. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.